SEBRING — State officials have named the local establishments that got notices of non-compliance during the pandemic.
Officials also corrected their previous statement to say that only two local establishments, out of 15 investigated, had gotten a notice.
“Upon my review the files, these were the notices issued in the county rather than the three I mentioned previously,” said Deputy Communications Director Patrick R. Fargason of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, via email.
None of the establishments’ non-compliance issues rose to the level of needing to be closed, he said.
Farason also said in a separate message that DBPR has issued a total of nine emergency suspension orders (ESO) statewide since June 23, but none of them came from Highlands County.
Highlands County only saw notices of non-compliance
- Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 at 200 East County Road 621 received a notice on July 15 for having 10 customers.
- Blue Lagoon Saloon at 4120 U.S. 27 in Sebring received a warning on July 19, Fargason said, for no mask worn, no social distancing and 52 customers in the establishment.
As mentioned in previous reports, no establishments have violated protocol to the level of needing to shut down, according to investigations by DBPR.
Five months ago, on March 20, Gov. DeSantis ordered bars and nightclubs to stop serving alcohol as part of an emergency executive order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Executive Order 20-71 directed all restaurants and food establishments within the state to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers, and also told all gyms and fitness clubs to close.
On March 20, Florida had only 583 cases in the state, which was an increase of 100 people from the previous day, with only 10 deaths.
On June 5, DeSantis lifted his on-premises alcohol prohibition everywhere but in South Florida, the area hardest hit by the pandemic. Indoor customer occupancy was limited to 50% with only table service allowed — no one at the bar.
Then, bars were forced to close again on June 26, after Florida’s coronavirus cases totaled slightly more than 114,000.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 608,722 cases statewide, and increase of 3,220 over Tuesday, with a death toll of 10,733, up 16 from Tuesday’s total.
Highlands County’s total Wednesday was 1,756 cases, up nine cases from Tuesday, and holding at 57 deaths.
In recent weeks, readers of the Highlands News-Sun had said certain local establishments had full parking lots and patrons entering or leaving with little evidence face mask use.
Owners and operators of bars and taverns throughout Florida and the nation have complained of being unfairly singled-out while other businesses have returned to limited or full capacity.
However, infectious disease specialists have pointed out that certain venues can spread the disease easily among patrons, and put bars at the top of that list along with music concerts, stadium sporting events and large-scale worship gatherings.
Farason said DBPR Secretary Halsey W. Beshears “remains focused on setting a responsible path to a safe reopening as swiftly as possible.”
Beshears, Farason said, has met with representatives of bars and breweries across Florida, and has taken their input into consideration.
“While no time frame for reopening is certain, Secretary Beshears understands the urgency advocated by business owners in these recent meetings,” Farason said.