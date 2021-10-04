South Florida police chief put on leave amid allegations
MARGATE — A South Florida police chief was placed on administrative leave following an emergency city commission meeting regarding allegations that two complaints had recently been made against him.
The Margate City Commission did not specify what the complaints against Chief Jonathan Shaw were during Thursday’s meeting, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
Shaw’s attorney told the newspaper that the chief had done nothing wrong and had not been given a reason for his administrative leave with pay.
“Chief Shaw is being used as a political pawn in a power battle, and he looks forward to clearing his name,” attorney Tonja Haddad Coleman said.
The department’s internal affairs sergeant will investigate the allegations against Shaw. Capt. Joseph Galaska was named acting chief.
Mayor Arlene Schwartz said she had no information about the accusations and that no one in the city would provide them to her.
“It’s extremely uncomfortable,” she told the newspaper after Thursday’s meeting.
Shaw has been chief of the department for three years. The agency has 154 members, including sworn, civilian, part-time and volunteer members.
Over the summer, Margate officials asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the “culture at the police department,” but the agency declined because it only deals with criminal investigations, the newspaper reported.
Man fatally shot over parking spot
ST. PETERSBURG — A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested after authorities say he fatally shot a man over a parking spot Saturday.
Gilbert Bush was trying to park in a spot where Charles Edward Bentley was standing with a group of friends. The two got into an argument and Bentley pulled out a gun and shot Bush multiple times, St. Petersburg police said in a statement.
The 29-year-old victim died at the hospital.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Bentley fled the scene, but officers found him nearby and charged with second-degree murder.
Convicted rapist guilty of ID theft after decades of hiding
TAMPA — A convicted rapist who hid in Florida for more than 40 years after skipping out on his Connecticut prison sentence pleaded guilty Thursday to assuming a stolen identity.
Douglas Bennett, 77, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to passport fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to court records. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. He faces up to 12 years in federal prison, which would be served before any state sentence. A warrant for his arrest was still active from Connecticut.
Bennett was arrested last November. According to a criminal complaint, Bennett submitted a passport application in July 2016 using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a person who was born in 1940 and died in 1945. Emergency contact information in the application led investigators to suspect Bennett’s true identity, which they confirmed with fingerprints after his arrest, the complaint said.
Bennett was convicted in 1975 by a Connecticut jury of robbery, kidnapping, sexual contact, rape and deviate sexual intercourse. He was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison but remained free on bail while he appealed. After losing his appeal, records showed Bennett never turned himself in. Bennett assumed the fraudulent identity in 1977 and remained a fugitive for more than four decades, the complaint said.
The rape occurred in February 1974 in Wethersfield, Connecticut, according to a 1976 appeal ruling, which also said Bennett lived in Granby, Massachusetts, and had worked for the victim’s father. The appeal ruling said the victim’s father allegedly had owed Bennett money.
5 charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 4-year-old girl
TAMPA — Five men were indicted Thursday in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Florida.
A Hillsborough County jury formally charged Zvante Sampson, 30; Quandarious Hammond, 28; Jaylin Bedward, 22; James Denson, 24; and Andrew Thompson, 22. They have been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a Tampa police news release.
All five face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle. The indictment also accuses Hammond and Sampson of attempted murder on a third victim in the case, as well as Hammond, Thompson and Denson of discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.
The girl, Suni Bell, was riding in a car with her mother the night of Aug. 22 when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire, Tampa police said.
The woman crashed and then found that her daughter had been shot, officials said. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators haven’t publicly disclosed why the mother and daughter were attacked.
Jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men charged in the shooting.