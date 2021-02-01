After renovation, historic Florida lighthouse to reopen
ST. GEORGE ISLAND — After a much-needed renovation, a historic lighthouse in Florida is ready to reopen.
The Cape St. George Lighthouse was in need of numerous repairs, including extensive painting and replacement of all windows in the lantern room.
The 72-foot lighthouse on St. George Island is set to formally set to re-open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.
There have been lighthouses on the island off the Florida Panhandle since 1833 but three were destroyed by hurricanes or erosion. The current light was erected in 2008.
The Panama City New Herald reports that the recent repairs, completed in mid-January, were in part assisted by a $24,000 grant from the Florida Lighthouse Association.
The total cost of the work was pegged at about $100,000. Officials say the non-profit St. George Lighthouse Association funded most of the rest.
2 ex-city council members go to prison for fraud
JACKSONVILLE — Two former city council members in Jacksonville have begun their prison terms for fraud involving a barbecue sauce venture.
The Florida Times-Union reports that Katrina Brown, 40, entered the women’s camp at Federal Correctional Institution-Coleman in Central Florida on Friday. She was sentenced to 33 months behind bars.
Reggie Brown, 58, reported to FCI-Jesup in Wayne County, Georgia, to serve his 18-month term.
The two Browns are not related. They were sentenced in October for dozens of counts including mail and wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. They were convicted by a jury in 2019.
None of the crimes involved their roles as council members. Most of the charges involved misleading a lender to finance a project by Katrina Brown’s family to open a barbecue sauce factory.
The lender paid invoices Katrina Brown’s family received from companies working on the launch, and Katrina Brown submitted invoices from two companies organized in Reggie Brown’s name that prosecutors said performed almost no work.
DeSantis chief of staff finalist for top hospital job
FORT LAUDERDALE — The chief of staff for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for a top job at one of the nation’s biggest hospital systems.
Shane Strum is among three candidates to take over the soon-to-be-vacant job of CEO at Broward Health. The Sun Sentinel reports that the job pays over $900,000 annually, compared with Strum’s current salary of about $180,000.
The 51-year-old Strum has deep roots in Broward County and has held several prominent health care jobs there in the past. He was chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare in Hollywood when DeSantis chose him to be chief of staff in 2018.
The other candidates for the Broward Health CEO position are Joseph Mullany, a former president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York and former CEO of St. Petersburg-based Bayfront Health, and Michael Hochberg, president and CEO of Acclaim Physician Group in Texas.
Broward Health board members plan a round of interviews with Strum and the other finalists before making a decision at their Feb. 24 meeting.
Beach poles behind Florida hotel block driving in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH — Driving on the seaside sand, a long-lived tradition in Daytona Beach, is now threatened along one short stretch where poles are blocking any vehicles.
The Hard Rock Hotel erected the poles along a 410-foot section of beach to prevent driving there. The chair of the Volusia County Council, Jeff Brower, has made beach driving a priority since his election in November.
Driving is permitted on about a third of Volusia County’s 47-mile coastline. It’s been a part of the region since the early days of the automobile, when a car nicknamed the “Bullet” zipped down the hard-packed sand in 1903 at a then-astounding 69 miles an hour.
Brower told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the poles are treated with harsh chemicals that could harm beachgoers and that he won’t appear at any events at the Hard Rock until they are removed.
“I can’t in good conscience support it when my constituents don’t support it,” Brower said. “I think it would be a tremendous gesture on the part of the Hard Rock to remove those.”
Brower now intends to meet with the Hard Rock’s owner, Abbas Abdulhussein, and its general manager. A local group called Sons of the Beach had planned a driving rally to coincide with the meeting, but that has been called off.
“I think it’s important Jeff has a successful term as chairman and we don’t want to get in the way,” said Paul Zimmerman, president of Sons of the Beach.
Abdulhussein has declined comment until he meets with Brower.