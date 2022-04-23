Couple get life sentences for killing witness in drug case
OCALA — A Florida man and woman have each been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman who was set to testify against them in a drug case.
David Chappell Fey, 57, and Shari Lynn Gunter, 58, were sentenced Wednesday in Ocala federal court, according to court records. They were convicted in December at a joint trial of conspiracy to murder a government witness, murder of a government witness, distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl causing death. Before the trial, Fey pleaded guilty to an additional seven counts of distributing methamphetamine.
According to trial evidence, Fey and Gunter had been living together in Summerfield, about 50 miles northwest of Orlando, where they routinely distributed methamphetamine and other drugs. One of their customers, a 31-year-old woman, had agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and conducted a controlled buy in January 2016, officials said.
Fey and Gunter eventually learned that the woman was helping authorities and gave her syringe containing a lethal amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in April 2016. After the victim injected herself and collapsed, the couple administered a second dose of the drugs, causing her death, officials said. The couple then drove the victim in her own car to a cemetery several miles away and staged the scene to make it appear like an accidental overdose.
Florida man charged with attacking officers at Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A Florida man who attacked police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection was arrested Thursday, officials said.
Barry Ramey, 38, of Plantation, was arrested in South Florida, where he was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Plantation is just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Ramey faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Washington, D.C.
According to court documents, Ramey on Jan. 6, 2021, joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol that day in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence, including a police officer.
According to a criminal complaint, Ramey marched in a group to the Capitol, where he and other rioters fought with police officers who were protecting the Capitol. Ramey sprayed two officers in the face and eyes with an orange substance that is consistent with pepper spray, prosecutors said. Both officers reported that the spray caused them to become disoriented and have their vision impaired.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Ramey to contact for comment.
Since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.