Deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding man in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE — A knife-wielding man who made threats and refused to drop his weapon was fatally shot when he lunged toward a sheriff’s deputy outside a South Florida strip mall, investigators said.
Broward Sheriff Greg Tony told news outlets that Jeffrey Guy Sacks, 26, died at a hospital following the incident Thursday night.
The sheriff said Sacks was carrying a knife when he went into a Ross department store in North Lauderdale after 9 p.m. Thursday. Multiple callers to 911 told dispatchers the man, who had been pacing back and forth inside the store, had cut himself with the knife.
A deputy arrived and the man left the store and began making threats toward himself and the deputy, according to Tony.
The man was told to drop the knife, but instead he ran toward the deputy, the sheriff said.
The deputy then fired several rounds, hitting the man, Tony said.
“The deputy backed away as a tactical maneuver to try to deescalate,” Tony said. He said the shots came as the deputy tried to defend himself.
“I can tell you that an individual armed with a knife, we do not train individual deputies to respond with a lesser use of force. A taser is a lesser use of force. In that case, a knife is deadly force,” Tony said.
A video taken by someone in the parking lot was turned over to investigators, the sheriff said.
“To a certain degree, we were fortunate to have an individual who witnessed this and captured it on their phone and was able to cooperate and talk to our investigators, so we have a chance to see this independently transpire, and I think our deputy did an outstanding job trying to deescalate this,” Tony said.
Court records show that Sacks was white. Officials didn’t immediately identify the deputy involved in the shooting.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking charge of the investigation. Officials said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.
Historic, maybe haunted, 1928 jail for sale in Florida
GAINESVILLE — A historic jail from the 1920s is for sale in Florida. Buyer bonus: It might even be haunted.
Although the property surrounding the Old Gilchrist County Jail, which opened in 1928 and operated for 40 years, is somewhat dilapidated, the interior is well preserved, with original cell doors, bunks and bath fixtures in place. There’s also running water, though the jail portion has no electricity.
The eight-cell, eight-bath property comprises a little more than 2,000 square feet and also includes an attached jailer’s house, added in 1965. The asking price is $140,000.
Arlene Hale’s husband bought the jail for her as a birthday present a dozen years ago, paying about $30,000 for it.
Hale told The Gainesville Sun she and other paranormal enthusiasts have used the space to talk with the spirits associated with the jail they believe remain there. Inmates and the ghost of a man found murdered there in 2008 are most often reported. Unexplained voices, shadowy figures and a sensation of being touched have been reported, she said.
The 73-year-old said it’s become too difficult for her to keep up with the property, but she is hoping to strike a deal with the new owners so she can still court other paranormal enthusiasts there from time to time.
Little is known about the history of the jail because of a lack of records available from the courthouse and police department.
WW II-era plane makes emergency ocean landing at air show
COCOA BEACH — The pilot of a restored World War II-era plane made an emergency ocean landing Saturday during the Cocoa Beach Air Show.
Witnesses told Florida Today they heard the BM Avenger engine sputtering down the beach and knew something was off as the plane slowly descended.
“It looked like (the pilot) pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay,” said Melanie Schrader.
The pilot was not injured and refused medical treatment.
The air show released a statement saying the plane had a mechanical issue and that rescue personnel were standing by during the emergency landing.
The plane was a torpedo bomber used by the U.S. Navy during World War II. According to the Cocoa Beach Air Show website, the plane underwent extensive restoration before returning to flight last year.
Sheriff: Man, 82, dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
KEY LARGO — An 82-year-old man died while snorkeling off Key Largo in the Florida Keys, sheriff’s officials said.
Aleksander Toverovsky of Hallandale Beach died Thursday afternoon after losing consciousness while he was snorkeling, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office was notified about 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a commercial dive boat crew with Rainbow Reef Dive Center was performing CPR on a patient who had been snorkeling at Molasses Reef.
Investigators said a mate on the dive boat Tropical Odyssey saw the man wave for help. He dove into the water and pulled the man to the boat. At that point Toverovsky lost consciousness and they began performing CPR.
The boat took the man to shore where paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is pending, officials said.
Sheriff’s corporal retires amid investigation of racist post
ORLANDO — A supervisor in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office retired amid an internal investigation into a Facebook post that shared a video from a page that supports white supremacist beliefs.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that Cpl. Danny Weil shared the post in July which depicted multiple clips of mostly Black people “violently attacking” primarily white people.
Weil wrote, “So disgusting,” as he shared the video to his Facebook page, the investigation found. The video drew racist comments, which the deputy not only liked but but engaged, the newspaper said.
Two other Orange County deputies also commented, though one appeared to express her frustration with the racist video, the report said. The other deputy, along with Weil, used the word “animals” to describe those in the video. Both later said they used the word to describe the behavior, not the people, whom the video portrayed as the aggressors, the Sentinel reported.
The report was finalized in September, after the agency declined Weil’s requests to resolve discipline without completing a full probe, according to records. Michelle Guido, a spokesperson for the agency, told the newspaper the recommended discipline would have been termination had Weil not retired.
He had been a deputy since 1996, Guido said.
Jay Smith, the OCSO union official who represented Weil during the agency’s internal investigation, declined to comment on the case. The newspaper also could not reach Weil for comment.