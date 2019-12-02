Deputy fatally shoots burglary suspect
PORT ST. LUCIE — A Florida sheriff says a deputy fatally shot a burglary suspect who pointed a gun at him.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara says the shooting happened early Sunday after deputies responded to a burglary call in Port St. Lucie.
He says two deputies spotted a car leaving the area and pursued it. Mascara says the driver crashed the vehicle. Deputies approached it, but the driver fled again, running over a deputy’s foot.
The vehicle crashed again and the driver and passenger fled. Mascara says the driver “aggressively resisted all attempts to comply” with a deputy’s orders. When the man pulled a firearm, the deputy fired.
Deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The man died. His name hasn’t been released.
The deputy is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
Georgia man dies during dive trip off Florida coast
JUPITER — Sheriff’s investigators say a 43-year-old man from Georgia fell and hit his head on a charter boat after a dive off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that a boat captain from Jupiter Dive Center requested assistance on Saturday afternoon regarding a diver in distress.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers put the unresponsive man on their boat and took James Ligon of Kennesaw, Georgia, to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives say Ligon showed no signs of distress after the dive. He swam back to the boat, climbed the ladder and stood on the deck, where he collapsed, hitting his head on the floor.
An investigation continues.
Human skeleton found in Florida state park
EBRO — Authorities say they’ve found human remains at a state park in Florida.
Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on Wednesday.
Majors says the medical examiner is trying to determine the identity of the person.
No additional details were immediately available.