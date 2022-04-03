New law aims to recruit law enforcement officers
TALLAHASSEE — Florida will provide $5,000 bonuses among other incentives to recruit new in-state law enforcement officers and current out-of-state officers under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.
The new law will also provide scholarships to cover tuition, fees and up to $1,000 in expenses for trainees in a law enforcement academy, as well as $1,000 in training costs for officers who relocate to Florida.
It will also raise the base salary for every sheriff by $5,000 and make vouchers available so officers’ children can attend private school.
The legislation had vast bipartisan support, passing unanimously in the Senate and with only three no votes in the House.
“There’s a lot of great stuff in here,” DeSantis said before signing the bill. “I don’t think there’s any place in the country that is doing as much for law enforcement as we are doing with this bill here today.”
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.
Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and “was placed on escape status” on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.
Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.
A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.
Girl, 5, killed as police chase suspected kidnapper
JACKSONVILLE — A 5-year-old girl died when the car she was riding in crashed into a retention pond off Florida’s Interstate 95 during a high-speed police pursuit of her suspected kidnapper, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials said.
Police received word of the kidnapping around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Officer Christian Hancock said during a news conference late Thursday.
He said an officer was on the way to the scene of a reported kidnapping when he spotted the vehicle of interest at a red light.
“The suspect sped off after seeing the officer and a pursuit began at that point as we were responding to a kidnapping in progress with an armed suspect,” Hancock said.
The woman suspected of kidnapping the girl drove onto I-95 at speeds reaching 90 mph (145 kph) before attempting to exit the highway, Hancock said.
The pursuit covered around 30 miles (48 kilometers), but as the driver exited the highway, she drove into a pond, Hancock said.
“Numerous officers got out of their vehicles, took off their gear, and went into the water,” Hancock said. “The suspect was apprehended in the water. Unfortunately the child was not, the child was not located at the time.”
Additional officers and Jacksonville Fire Department crews helped with the search.
“The child was, unfortunately, located at the bottom of the pond, deceased,” Hancock said. She was outside of the vehicle when she was found.
Hancock said he did not know the relationship between the woman and child. Their names were not released.
He said the woman was allegedly armed with a knife when the kidnapping took place.
She is expected to face multiple charges, including traffic homicide, he said.
No other vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, Hancock said. One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment after going into the pond to help search for the child.
The investigation is continuing, Hancock said.
Officer kills man who armed himself while in custody
MIAMI — A Florida police officer fatally shot a man who was able to arm himself after being arrested Thursday, officials said.
The shooting occurred shortly before noon at a western Miami-Dade home, according to a police news release.
Miami-Dade police officers had been assisting Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service when they took a 53-year-old man into custody, police said. The man complained of feeling ill, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to evaluate him. During the evaluation, the man somehow armed himself, and shots were fired, officials said.
The man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The shooting is being investigated by state police officials.
Police didn’t immediately release the names or races of the dead man or the officer who shot him.