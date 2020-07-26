Deputies: Man drew swastikas on Jewish temples
SARASOTA — Authorities in Florida announced Friday that they’ve captured the man who spray-painted swastikas on two Jewish temples.
Vincent Martinez, 21, was being held at a secure medical facility pending his arrest on warrants issued Wednesday, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release. He faces three counts of criminal mischief by defacing and damaging a synagogue, all classified as felony hate crimes. Officials didn’t say why Martinez was receiving medical attention.
Detectives received information identifying Martinez as a suspect after releasing surveillance video and images to the public last week. Surveillance video shows a man with his face covered walk onto the grounds of Temple Emanu-El shortly after 2 a.m. on July 15, investigators said. A short time later, he visited Temple Sinai several miles away.
At both locations, officials said the man drew multiple swastikas and other graffiti causing thousands of dollars in damage. A similar incident occurred in April at Temple Emanu-El, authorities said.
Jail and court records didn’t list an attorney for Martinez.
Deputies: Woman had guns in diaper bag at Walt Disney World
ORLANDO — A Georgia woman was arrested at Walt Disney World after security for the Florida resort found two guns and some marijuana in her child’s diaper bag, according to court documents.
Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested July 18 on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Smith was going through the Epcot security line with an adult man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son when the guard spotted a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana, an arrest report said.
Orange County deputies responded. A search of the diaper bag revealed a .45 caliber handgun on the bottom, deputies said.
Park rules state no weapons are allowed on Disney property.
The arrest occurred three days after Epcot reopened from a nearly four-month closure. The resort had shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for Smith.
Reward offered for information about dead Florida panther
TALLAHASSEE — Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the intentional killing of an endangered Florida panther.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the reward Thursday.
A female panther was found dead east of Immokalee in Collier County on March 8, during the opening weekend of the spring turkey hunting season in south Florida.
A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier, FWC officials said. The carcass was then transported at night and dumped in the area where it was recovered.
Florida panthers are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Intentionally killing a Florida panther is punishable by up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the panther’s death to contact the commission or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.