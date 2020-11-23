Lakeland teacher faces 408 child porn charges
LAKELAND — A Florida high school teacher, soccer coach and church youth leader has been charged with 408 counts of child pornography possession, authorities said Saturday.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that 46-year-old Shawn Fitzgerald possessed hundreds of pornographic images on his cellphone. Investigators were led to Fitzgerald by a tip from the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children.
Judd said it didn’t appear that the images were locally produced or that Fitzgerald had harmed any children himself. But Judd also said more charges are likely.
The images depict children as young as 10 months old being sexually abused by adults and engaging in acts with other children, the sheriff said.
Fitzgerald teaches at Lakeland High School and has coached the boy’s soccer team there since 2014. He is also the youth director at First United Methodist Church in Bartow.
It wasn’t clear Saturday if Fitzgerald has a lawyer. He was being held in the Polk County Jail on $2 million bail.
Rapper made music, then fatally shot 2 men
TAMPA — A Florida rapper spent an evening recording music in a makeshift studio and then fatally shot two men who were with him, authorities say.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, was arrested Saturday on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.
Adams, who records under the name Ace NH, was jailed in Tampa without bail Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from jail records if he had an attorney.
Chronister said Adams and one of the victims identify as members of the Crips gang and that the shooting was probably related to a gang feud. The names of the victims have not been released, but both were Black men.
They were shot Thursday night in a backyard shed Adams regularly used as a recording studio in the suburb of Lutz, investigators said.
“This was a violent execution this suspect performed, and although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities,” Chronister said in the release.
“It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions,” the sheriff added.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Adams has recorded three albums, two EPs and several singles, most recently an album called “Life Goes On.”
Woman gets 5 years’ prison for boyfriend shooting
DAYTONA BEACH — A Florida woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for what authorities say was the accidental fatal shooting of her boyfriend more than two years ago.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Saturday that a Volusia County judge imposed the sentence on 45-year-old Tammy Almond for a manslaughter conviction. She had faced up to 30 years behind bars, but her attorneys worked out a deal with prosecutors.
Authorities say Almond killed 56-year-old Darryl Wilson in June 2018 with a shotgun she had found at a home where the couple was house sitting. Almond insisted she did not realize the weapon was loaded.
Wilson’s family had wanted Almond to be sentenced to seven years in prison. Since she has spend more than two years in jail since the shooting, Almond will likely serve about two years and six months more.
Sheriff: Officer shot, gunman killed after high-speed chase
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — A police officer in Florida was shot, and the gunman was killed by officers, during a traffic stop that followed a high-speed chase.
The officer attempted to pull over a man driving Saturday in Port Orange, but the driver refused to stop and sped into New Smyrna Beach, according to a news release by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers followed the vehicle and deployed stop sticks. The driver crashed in front of a storage facility. The driver got out and began shooting, wounding one officer. Another officer and a deputy returned fire, killing the gunman.
The names of the gunman and the officer who was wounded have not been released.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in “good spirits,” according to a social media post by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
The case was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run already deported
LAKE WORTH — A man accused in a Florida hit-and-run crash that became fatal when the victim recently died has already been deported from the U.S., court records show.
The accident happened in August along a road in Lake Worth. Authorities say 65-year-old Luciano Garcia was struck by a pickup truck near his home. He died Wednesday.
The man charged in the crash, 28-year-old Marvin Castaneda-Juan, now faces an enhanced charge of fatal hit-and-run. He had been jailed since just after the crash but his lawyers say he has now been deported.
The Palm Beach Post reported Saturday that it’s not clear where Castaneda-Juan was sent but he is originally from Mexico.
A Palm Beach County circuit judge has issued a warrant for Castaneda-Juan’s arrest.
Couple avoids prison in Florida child abuse case
BARTOW — A Florida couple won’t serve any prison time in a child abuse case in which a malnourished, injured teenage girl was discovered hiding in woods.
A circuit judge declined a request Friday from prosecutors to sentence 49-year-old Kris Peters to a prison term. Instead, Peters was handed 15 years’ probation after pleading guilty to a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm.
The Lakeland Ledger reports that his wife, 37-year-old Melissa Peters, previously pleaded no contest to the same charge and also was sentenced to probation.
The two were charged after a 17-year-old girl in their care was found hiding in the woods in November 2016 by a passerby. Authorities say she was underweight and losing her hair and had infected wounds on her feet and a stab wound in her shoulder, which also had been fractured.
Doctors said she weighed 86 pounds, or about 20 pounds less than her ideal weight. The girl told investigators she hadn’t been allowed to bathe in eight months, could eat only when she stole food and endured repeated beatings on her feet with a metal pipe.
The couple claimed after their arrest that the girl’s wounds were self-inflicted, and the injuries to her feet were caused by her picking at her skin, according to investigators. They also told authorities the girl had mental health issues and repeatedly hit herself.
Man sentenced for having Molotov cocktails at DCF office
OCALA — A Florida man accused of trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at a child welfare office has been sentenced to four years and seven months in federal prison.
Tommy Lee Holt, 27, was sentenced Friday in Ocala federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to possession of an unregistered destructive device in the form of an incendiary bomb.
According to the plea agreement, Holt manufactured eight incendiary bombs last November and brought them to the Marion County branch of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Witnesses said Holt lit the wick of one device but dropped it before throwing it at the building. A deputy who apprehended Holt said the man was holding a lighter and wreaked of gasoline.
DCF records showed Holt had 18 previous interactions with the agency. A criminal complaint said Holt has five minor children, all of whom have been placed in foster care by the agency.
Postal carrier guilty of stealing gift cards, other mail
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida postal carrier has been convicted of stealing gift cards and other mail.
Terrell Andre Mosely, 40, pleaded guilty Friday in Jacksonville federal court to theft of mail by a postal employee, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at his Feb. 24 sentencing.
According to court documents, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General began investigating customer complaints regarding stolen mail on a Jacksonville postal route that Mosely worked in August 2019. Investigators linked a stolen Target gift card to a phone number associated with Mosely.
When questioned, Mosely confessed to stealing the Target card and others. During a search of Mosely’s personal belongings and car, agents reported finding more than 230 pieces of stolen mail.
$5 million grant will help restore Keys coral reef
KEY WEST — A $5 million grant will help restore one of the major coral reefs located in federally protected waters around the Florida Keys.
The Miami Herald reports that the project at the Eastern Dry Rocks reef includes planting more than 60,000 corals and employing professional dive shops and community groups to remove debris.
The reef is about seven miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Key West and is part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded the $5 million through the National Coastal Resilience Fund.
In 2019, NOAA announced Mission: Iconic Reefs, a plan to restore nearly much of the Florida Reef Tract. It’s one of the largest strategies ever proposed for coral restoration.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary protects 3,800 square miles (6,100 kilometers) of waters surrounding the Florida Keys.