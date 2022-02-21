Worker dies run over by street sweeper he drove
BRANDON — A worker driving a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Florida supermarket has died after a crash sent him flying out of the sweeper truck into its path as it kept moving forward, running over him, authorities said Saturday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 57-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt. The agency said the driver of the other car suffered serious injuries.
The truck operator had left the parking of a Publix supermarket in Brandon late Friday to make a U-turn and get back into the lot, authorities said in a news release. The sweeper truck went into the path of another car, and this one crashed against the side of the street sweeper, officials said.
The worker was ejected and then run over by the sweeper.
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers
MIAMI — A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.
The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.
A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.
Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.
Officials: Man walks onto tracks, is killed by train
MIAMI — Authorities say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks, raising the toll of deaths since the Florida higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations.
The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train. They believed it was a suicide.
Saturday’s death was at least the 10th involving Florida’s privately owned passenger railroad since operations resumed in November after an 18-month shutdown caused by the pandemic. It’s the 58th since Brightline began test runs in 2017, giving it the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis that began in 2019.
Investigators have so far determined that many train deaths were either suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains. The trains travel up to 79 mph through densely populated urban and suburban areas along about 70 miles of track between Miami and West Palm Beach that it shares with the Florida East Coast freight line.
The company is close to finishing an extension that will connect West Palm Beach and Orlando, and has plans to eventually connect Orlando with Tampa.