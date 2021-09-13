Florida baby left in car to die after mother is shot dead
ORLANDO — A 1-year-old baby was found dead possibly from heat exposure in a car where her mother was shot dead, and both of them were found days later at a parking lot.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina says detectives are searching for Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 21, who is considered a person of interest in the deaths of the mother and the baby. Police secured an arrest warrant for Griffiths in the shooting of the baby’s father in the same car earlier this week in Orlando.
The father was found wounded on Tuesday and rushed to a hospital. A family member contacted law enforcement on Thursday, saying relatives had not been able to reach the shooting victim’s girlfriend and the baby. Deputies were sent to the couples’ apartment but found no one there and nothing amiss.
When the father regained consciousness later that day, he told investigators that Griffiths was a friend who had been staying with them had shot him during an argument and driven off with his girlfriend, Massania Malcolm, 20, and baby, only identified as Jordania. Both mother and baby were found later on Thursday dead at a parking lot.
“The suspect allegedly left that baby to die in that car,” Sheriff Mina said at a Friday news conference. “It’s disgusting. It’s truly an evil person. Whoever did that is going to have to pay for those crimes.”
Officials: Florida K-9s shot by carjacking suspect
DELTONA — Authorities say a carjacking suspect shot two K-9s early Saturday in central Florida while trying to flee from sheriff’s deputies who returned fire and wounded him.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the police dogs are alive and receiving veterinary care. The suspect was taken to a hospital.
A sheriff spokesman told The Orlando Sentinel that a carjacking was reported late Friday in Deltona and deputies located the vehicle shortly afterward near an apartment building and a home improvement store. Spokesman Andrew Gant said one K-9 was shot shortly after midnight while the other dog was shot two hours later.
Photos posted by the sheriff’s office on Twitter showed the dogs hurt in the paw, lower jaw and face.
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year’s Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago.
Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. The trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday but was canceled on Thursday.
If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine. The terms of the agreement are not clear yet, and attorney Guy Fronstin did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.
The Stewarts’ battery charges have taken long to resolve because of the pandemic and settlement negotiations.
Stewart and his son are accused of pushing and shoving security guard Jessie Dixon at the upscale The Breakers Hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, because he wouldn’t let them into a New Year’s Eve party.
Two Breakers employees who were working the private event told police they saw Sean Stewart push Dixon and Rod Stewart punch the guard.
The arresting officer said he viewed security footage at the hotel and determined that the Stewarts were the “primary aggressors.”
Surfside mayor: Tenants must leave his building for repairs
MIAMI — A Miami Beach apartment building owned by the mayor of the Florida town where a condominium collapsed in June has given his tenants 45 days to vacate the building so extensive repairs can be completed.
The lease termination letter from Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said they’ve been waiting for the city of Miami Beach to issue permits to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. He said he hopes the final permit will be issued imminently so work can be completed to the front of the building as well as the elevator.
“We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents,” Burkett’s letter said.
In addition, he said the Lois Apartments will also undergo the required 40-year inspection early, due to the Champlain Towers South collapse.
That building was in the midst of repairs found during a 40-year inspection when it suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, drawing new scrutiny of the structural integrity of buildings throughout the region .
Burkett informed tenants they will need to leave by Oct. 24. But they can return to the building once the renovations are completed in several months.
“For tenants who have paid their rent on time and who have not damaged their unit, any unused rent will be refunded as will your full security deposit,” the email said.
Meanwhile, in court Friday, a judge was told that many personal belongings such as jewelry and photos cannot be recovered from the Champlain Towers collapse.