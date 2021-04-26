3-year-old boy fatally shot at child’s birthday party
MIAMI — A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.
Miami-Dade Police officers were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots. When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade Police Department.
A 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital where she was in stable condition.
The shooter fled the home. Investigators were seeking help from the public in locating the suspect, according to the news release.
The child’s birthday party was being held in a home being used for short-term rentals.
Florida resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccination shots
ORLANDO — Shots using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumed Sunday at federally supported mass vaccination sites throughout Florida, state emergency officials said.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted that it was resuming the Johnson & Johnson shots at the vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami after reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The federal agencies on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assessed risks associated with the vaccine.
Out of nearly 8 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 women developed these blood clots. Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.
Each of the mass vaccination sites in Florida should be able to administer 3,000 of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots each day, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.