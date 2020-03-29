Officials: Boy, 15, plays with gun, shoots teen dead
BRADENTON — Florida sheriff deputies detained a 15-year-old boy who they say shot a teenager dead as he played with a handgun.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says charges against the teen are pending for the fatal shooting but the boy was wanted on grand theft and another charge related to a burglary.
Deputies say the boy was sitting in a car and listening to music early Friday with an 18-year-old man and another man in a driveway in Bradenton. Officials say the other man told them the 15-year-old took out a handgun and started playing with it when it went off and struck the 18-year-old in the head.
When deputies arrived, they found the 18-year-old man in the driver seat of the car, slumped over the center console. He was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.
The boy had fled the scene but was detained Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.
Police: Men rob woman while baby was in getaway vehicle
KISSIMMEE — Two men were taking care of a baby when they robbed a woman who was using an ATM at a Florida convenience store, authorities said.
Jefferson Feliciano, 19, and Kevin Serrano, 18, were arrested earlier this month and charged with robbery without a weapon, child neglect and petit theft, according to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were flagged down March 17 at a Kissimmee Wawa, where a woman told them she had been getting money from an ATM inside the store when a young man grabbed the cash and threw her to the ground. Deputies determined the man had fled on foot and hopped into a black Toyota Scion.
Detectives located the vehicle several hours later and found it to be occupied by Feliciano, Serrano and a 1-year-old child. Investigators said both teens admitted their involvement in the robbery and acknowledged that the child was in the vehicle during the theft.
Officials didn’t identify the child or its relationship to Feliciano and Serrano.
Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Feliciano or Serrano.
Electronics sniffing K-9 assists in man’s child porn arrest
PENSACOLA — A K-9 capable of detecting electronic storage devices assisted Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents in finding 30 images of child pornography.
FDLE agents arrested Jason Andrew Winn, 41, on Wednesday in Pensacola on 30 counts of possession of obscene material and one count of promoting sexual performance of a child, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
Winn was was being held Thursday in the Escambia County Jail. Bond was set at $160,000.
A law enforcement office in Texas learned that obscene material had been downloaded by a computer with an IP address linked to a Pensacola residence, according to an arrest report. The agency in Texas was redacted in the report.
The agency shared the information with authorities in Florida, which led to an investigation by the FDL and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials determined that the IP address was associated with Winn’s internet account, according to the report.
Deputies and agents executed a search warrant on Wednesday and located pornographic images depicting children on a laptop. An FDLE K-9 named Maple was used to search for other electronic storage devices.
The dog alerted agents to a box in a closet labeled “Jason Books & Odds & Ends,” according to the report. The agents found a Paracord bracelet with a USB drive hidden inside, which contained additional images of child pornography.
Jail records did not list a lawyer for Winn.
Police look for new evidence in case of missing Florida boy
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida police force has partnered with a special task force in hopes of uncovering new evidence in the missing persons case of a 3-year-old boy who disappeared in 1968.
The Florida Times-Union calls the search for Jonathan “Jon Jon” Hagans the oldest missing persons case in the state. The little boy went missing while on a family trip with his family to Jacksonville beach on June 11, 1968.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has partnered with Bringing the Lost Home Task Force to help solve the mystery. And, the newspaper reported, the case has special meaning to the Tallahassee Police Department and others in the capital city. Recently, the police agency’s Special Victims Unit welcomed to the force Jon Jon, a bloodhound puppy named after the missing boy.
The child’s younger brother, Joel Hagans, is a member of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors, He wanted to help Tallahassee get a “scent K9” to help other families find their missing loved ones.
Investigators initially though Jon Jon drowned. Now that the case has been reopened, investigators will review the case file and theories around his disappearance.
A team of Florida investigators and scent evidence specialists will be working with Jacksonville police.
“Since everyone is home now, it’s a good opportunity for our people to think and look to help this family out,” said Paul Coley, a former FBI Canine Operations Specialist and founder of Scent Evidence K9.
Also assisting in the investigation are David Merrick, Florida State University Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Wayne North, Overwatch Risk Solutions consultant, Roger Strecker, Ternion Risk Management CEO, and Paul Martin, a forensic archaeologist and human remains detection specialized K9 training owner.
Zebra, porcupine recently born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
ORLANDO — Walt Disney World Resort is temporarily closed to humans, but Animal Kingdom staff have recently welcomed a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine and a baby zebra to the Florida theme park.
A female Hartmann’s Zebra foal was born early Saturday, March 21, to first-time-mom Heidi, according to a Disney release. The baby zebra is nearly 65 pounds and was standing within 30 minutes of birth, park officials said. After several weeks of bonding, the mother and daughter will be introduced to the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna.
A female porcupette was born to mother Peri on Feb. 25, a release said. Porcupettes are covered in a fine red fur coat, officials said. They’re also born with tiny quills, which begin to harden hours after birth. The baby porcupine and her mother are staying at the park’s Conservation Station.
Both babies were born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.