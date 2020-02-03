Paint job makes $500k Florida home look like cartoon
NAPLES — Florida residents in an upscale community are seeing red over a paint job on a half-million-dollar home.
The home was painted in large patches of extremely bright primary colors with random splatters throughout. The home in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples resembles a pre-school play toy or cartoon home.
Even the trees, lawn and mailbox were splattered with paint. Neighbors said the paint job got worse over the course of a week.
WBBH News reports that Collier County Code Enforcement are investigating the paint job.
Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records cited by WBBH. The management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.
The station said Leibman could not be reached for comment.
Contractor charged after customer’s body found in landfill
FLEMING ISLAND — A Florida contractor is facing murder charges after the body of a disgruntled customer was found in a Georgia landfill.
The body of Susan Mauldin, 65, was found last week in a Folkston, Georgia, landfill, three months after she disappeared from her Clay County, Florida, home, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.
Corey Binderim, 45, remained jailed without bond Sunday in Jacksonville after being charged Friday with her death. He has been jailed since December on an unrelated forgery charge.
According to investigators cited by The Florida Times-Union, Mauldin hired Binderim to do some work on her home, but when he failed to complete the job she demanded her money back. She disappeared Oct. 25 and investigators say Binderim soon became a prime suspect.
Detectives eventually developed information that led them to the landfill. Investigators from Clay County, the state attorney’s office and the FBI began searching through the trash two weeks ago, 70 to 90 people working each day. After nine days and moving 7,300 tons (6,622 metric tonnes) of trash, Mauldin’s skull was found Wednesday and her body was recovered Thursday. An autopsy is pending.
“The recovery of Susan Mauldin’s remains now sadly confirms what we believed to be true since October,” Nelson said. “Now, Susan Mauldin can be properly laid to rest, and we will begin our work to seek justice on her behalf.”
Court records do not show if Binderim has an attorney.
Woman killed, man injured after woman backed out of driveway
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — A woman backing out of a driveway plowed into two people, killing one and injuring the other, police said Sunday.
A Florida woman was backing out of a driveway in Middletown on Saturday afternoon when she drove into a yard across the street, striking two people. Her Jeep Cherokee continued to back up and finally stopped after hitting a porch.
Gertrude Mackin, 80, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Tristan Mouligne remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
“It’s a tragic, tragic accident,” Police Chief William Kewer told The Newport Daily News.
The crash remains under investigation.
3 family members die in Florida hit and run; driver sought
PALM HARBOR — Florida law enforcement searched Sunday for the hit-and-run driver who ran a red light and plowed into a car, killing a married couple and their teenage son.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Saturday in Palm Harbor, north of St. Petersburg.
A 2010 Nissan Versa containing Bruce Johnson, 65, his wife Lisa, 49, and their 18-year-old son, Glenworth, turned left onto a road and was struck from behind by a 2013 Buick Lacrosse that had run the light, the FHP said in a statement. That caused the Nissan to spin, ejecting the Johnsons, who were not wearing seat belts. They died at the scene.
The Buick’s driver and passenger ran from crash, leaving the car behind.
Authorities: Florida deputy kills gunman during shootout
SPRING HILL — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who opened fired on him Saturday after the man first shot a relative, authorities said.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis told reporters that deputies went to a home in a Spring Hill gated community at about 2:30 p.m. after someone inside called 911 to report that a family member was threatening others with a gun and might be on drugs. During the call, gunfire erupted.
The first deputy arrived within three minutes and was met by gunfire from inside the house. The deputy took cover in a neighbor’s garage across the street and returned fire, Nienhuis said.
The gunman then came outside and continued firing, even as neighbors emerged to see what was happening, according to Nienhuis. The deputy left the garage and shot the gunman, killing him, t he sheriff said. He said the gunman was in the mid-20s and was believed to live in the home.
A person shot several times by the gunman inside the home was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive, the sheriff said.
The deputy was not shot, but was treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered while escaping the gunfire. He has been placed on paid leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.
None of those involved were identified.
Spring Hill is 50 miles miles north of Tampa.