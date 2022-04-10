Florida has 3rd largest number of school book ban incidents
ORLANDO — There have been more than 200 instances of public school districts in Florida banning books since last July, the third highest number of incidents of any state in the U.S., according to a report from an advocacy group for writing professionals.
PEN America said in the report this week that Florida had 204 instances of book banning in seven school districts between July 2021 and March 2022. Only Texas and Pennsylvania had higher numbers.
The school districts were in Brevard, Clay, Flagler, Indian River, Orange, Pinellas and Polk counties.
PEN America also warned that more books could be banned in Florida in the future now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that makes it easier for parents to challenge books and instructional materials they don’t approve. Supporters of the legislation says it gives parents more involvement in their children’s education.
The report said that in Orange County, home to Orlando, school leaders pulled books without following their own processes. In nearby Polk County, 16 books were put in “quarantine” while officials decided whether to ban them permanently after a conservative national advocacy group, not a local parent, flagged them as problematic, the report said.
Books banned in Florida school districts, whether permanently or pending review, include Isabel Allende’s “The House of Spirits,” Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Iris Chang’s “The Rape of Nanking,” Jonathan Safran Foer’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner,” Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” and Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.”
PEN America is made up of novelists, journalists, editors, poets, essayists, playwrights and publishers.
2 Alabama men charged after ‘takeover’ of Florida beach town
PANAMA CITY BEACH — More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.
Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.
Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.
“Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence,” Panama City Beach police said in a statement announcing the arrests. More arrests are expected, police added.
It was not known Friday whether the Alabama men have lawyers who could be reached for comment on their behalf.
Now, “takeover” events planned for later this month in the Destin area are circulating on social media, WJHG-TV reported. At a recent news conference, sheriff’s officials in Walton and Okaloosa counties said they won’t tolerate lawlessness during upcoming weekends in that part of Florida’s Panhandle.
Florida man accused of filming 2 girls in store fitting room
FORT MYER — A 29-year-old man is accused of filming two young girls as they tried on clothes in a fitting room at a southwest Florida Walmart store, sheriff’s officials said.
The girls, ages 4 and 12, told their father, who confronted the man as he fled the store near Fort Myers, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference on Thursday.
Deputies flooded the area and found the man sitting at a bus stop a short time later, the sheriff said.
When they questioned the man, he tried to run. But he was arrested and taken to jail, where he was charged with two counts of video voyuerism, resisting arrest and petit theft.
Marceno said the Fort Myers Police Department is investigating similar incidents involving the man, and that the two agencies are sharing information.
The sheriff said he has no doubt that quick actions by deputies “prevented additional children from being victimized.”
Theme parks planning affordable housing in Orlando area
ORLANDO — Two Florida theme parks have announced plans to build affordable housing in the Orlando area, where it has become increasingly difficult for lower-wage workers to find places to live.
Walt Disney World, the area’s largest employer, said Wednesday that 80 acres has been earmarked for a development of some 1,300 units near its theme parks in Lake Buena Vista. The units will be available to qualified applicants who are employees or members of the public.
Last month, Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build a 1,000-unit mixed-income community that offers tuition-free preschool and medical care on site.
Orange County, home to Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and scores of hotels and resorts, attract hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.
The lack of affordable housing has been a concern for years, given the traditional lower wages associated with tourism and ever-increasing population numbers.
Last week, the Orange County Commission agreed to hire a consultant to study whether to consider a rent control ordinance.
In a news release Wednesday, Disney said the development, which is still in the planning stages, would offer a variety of home choices that are “affordable and attainable.”
Universal’s development, Catchlight Crossings, is a little further along, with plans submitted to the Orange County Planning and Development Department.
“Our vision has been to bring an innovative, new approach to solving our community’s affordable housing crisis,” John Sprouls, Universal’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a statement. “This is about creating a community that will put residents first — a place that inspires them and that they will be proud to call home.”
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings applauded the efforts.
Psychologists find man who killed Florida teen competent
WEST PALM BEACH — Two psychologists have found a homeless man accused of fatally stabbing a Florida teenager competent to stand trial.
Their findings were announced Wednesday by Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Charles Burton, who oversees the court’s mental health division. He said a hearing will be scheduled in the next several weeks so the psychologists can be questioned by prosecutors and the defense lawyers for Semmie Williams.
Williams is accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers on Nov. 15. The teenager went out for a bike ride that evening and never returned home, police said. His body was found the next day alongside an Interstate 95 overpass.
Court records show Rogers was stabbed numerous times in the head. The records say Williams’ DNA was found on a pair of headphones at the scene and that Rogers’ blood was found on a bandana Williams had in his backpack when he was found. Investigators say Williams also matches the description of a man videotaped by a security camera walking toward the area where the body was found about 10 minutes before the boy’s cellphone stopped moving.
If he is found competent to stand trial, his lawyers could still use an insanity defense.
“Competency to stand trial doesn’t mean you’re not crazy,” defense attorney Fred Susaneck, who is not involved in the case, told the Post. “It just means you can assist your counsel and help in your defense.”