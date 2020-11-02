10-foot python removed from under car hood in Florida
DANIA BEACH — Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale.
"Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake," the tweet said.
Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.
It wasn't immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.
Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett dies after fall at 49
JACKSONVILLE— Leanza Cornett, who was Miss America in 1993 and later a TV host, has died from injuries suffered in a fall at her Florida home. She was 49.
The Miss America pageant announced the death on its Facebook page. The Jacksonville resident died Wednesday, two weeks after being injured.
"Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious," the post said. "We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you."
Cornett was the first Miss America to make AIDS awareness her platform, the Florida Times-Union reported. She had been Miss Florida in 1992.
Cornett was a host on "Entertainment Tonight" in 1994 and 1995. She also acted in productions of "Godspell," "Bye Bye Birdie," and had guest roles on the TV shows "Melrose Place" and "The Tick."
She married TV journalist Mark Steines in 1995. They divorced in 2013. She is survived by their two teenage sons.