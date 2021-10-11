Trial starts for Florida man in police officer slaying
ORLANDO — Jury selection has begun for the trial of a Florida man accused of killing a police officer after he fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
Markeith Loyd, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
Loyd again could face the death penalty if convicted in Clayton’s slaying. He has pleaded not guilty.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that jury selection began Friday with an initial pool of 240 people. Circuit Judge Leticia Marques said once selected jurors will be sequestered at a local hotel to avoid their seeing or reading news about the case.
“When jurors get information from outside the courtroom, you are violating everyone’s right to a fair and open examination of the evidence,” Marques told potential jurors.
Prosecutors say Loyd fatally shot Clayton Jan. 9, 2017, at a Walmart while she tried to arrest him for killing Dixon a few weeks earlier.
The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.
Veterinarian gets 21 years for animal sexual abuse, child porn
MIAMI — A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs, posting bestiality videos online and collecting child pornography.
Court documents show Prentiss K. Madden, whose practice was in Aventura was sent to prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez in Miami.
Prosecutors say Madden, 40, produced videos of himself having sex with dogs and shared them in online chats. They say he also received numerous images of child pornography, stored them on his cellphone and chatted about them online.
Madden pleaded guilty in July to child pornography, animal crush and animal torture charges, which include bestiality.
His attorneys sought a lighter sentence, in part based on Madden’s claims that he suffered mental problems due to abuse by his parents and a family friend as a child.
Once he is released, Madden will remain on probation for 25 years and must register with Florida as a sex offender.