Sheriff: Teen, 13, threatened to shoot up Florida school
GREEN COVE SPRINGS — A 13-year-old student is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a north Florida junior high school, sheriff’s officials said.
Investigators learned of the threat on Tuesday afternoon and the student was removed from classes sat Lake Asbury Junior High School in Green Cove Springs, said Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.
The student, who lives in Orange Park, was arrested later Tuesday on two counts of written threat to kill or injure, an arrest report said.
“The suspect was reported to have a Colt rifle in his hands during a chat and threatened to commit a shooting at Lake Asbury,” Cook said.
She said the student admitted to making the threat.
Clay County school district Superintendent David Broskie said another student told a teacher, who notified an officer on campus.
“This is a good example of what went right,” Broskie said.
The student made the threat on Houseparty, a social networking app that allows people to video chat, The Florida Times-Union reported.
The sheriff said a deputy and the school officer found the boy, and learned the weapon and ammunition had been taken from his grandfather’s safe.
The student has been suspended from the school. He was taken to Jacksonville’s juvenile detention center, officials said.
Broskie said the student will face school district discipline “to the fullest extent” including possible expulsion.
Baby found dead after interstate crash in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE — A baby was found dead Thursday night, hours after being ejected from a pickup truck that crashed on a South Florida interstate stretch known as Alligator Alley, authorities said.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on a portion of Interstate 75 that runs through the Everglades and connects South Florida and southwest Florida, the Sun Sentinel reported.
Six other people were injured when a tire blew and caused the eastbound truck to veer into a ditch and flip over between the roadway and a canal, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The infant was thrown from the vehicle, and dozens of police and rescue workers, including a dive team, spent hours searching for the child.
Officials didn’t immediately identify the baby or the other people who were injured in the crash. Investigators didn’t say whether the baby was in a car seat.
Eastbound traffic remained stopped for hours after the crash.
Prosecutors: Florida man spent virus relief funds on boat
MIAMI — A Florida business owner who received more than $2 million in coronavirus relief funds used about a third of that money to buy a new boat, authorities said.
Casey David Crowther, 35, of Fort Myers, was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of making a false statement to a lending institution, according to court records. If convicted, Crowther faces up to 30 years in federal prison.
Crowther applied for a loan in April on behalf of his company, Target Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc., according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors said he claimed the funds would only be used for business-related purposes, such as retaining workers and paying bills.
But shortly after receiving the money, Crowther spent $689,417 on a 2020 40-foot catamaran, which he registered in his name, the complaint said.
Court records did not list an attorney for Crowther who could comment on the case.
The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which became federal law in March.
Hazmat situation at Orlando Utility Company sickens workers
ORLANDO — Three people doing maintenance work at an Orlando Utility Company power plant were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after they came in contact with sulfur dioxide, officials said.
Crews were called to the Stanton Energy Center around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tim Trudell, a spokesman for the utility told the Orlando Sentinel.
The workers became sick and the plant’s emergency response team was called in and then Orange County Fire Rescue responded, the newspaper reported.
The three workers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.
Officials said the cause of the hazmat situation was not immediately known.
Today is a license-free saltwater fishing day in Florida
TALLAHASSEE — The state of Florida is offering a license-free saltwater fishing day today, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.
“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” DeSantis said in a news release sent Friday. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton said the license-free fishing days offer a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing.
“Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore,” Sutton said in the news release.
This is one of eight license-free fishing days the state offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates.
Sheriff: Florida baby dies after being left in hot car
PANAMA CITY — A newborn baby died after being left inside a hot car in Florida’s Panhandle, sheriff’s officials said.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office offered few details about the case on Thursday. Rescue crews were called to a home in Panama City late Wednesday after the baby was found inside the car.
The temperature on Wednesday reached the low 90s, news outlets reported. Sheriff’s officials said the baby had possibly been left inside the vehicle for several hours. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
KidsandCars.org, which is a nonprofit child safety organization, said it’s the second hot car death in Florida this year.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation, and will be speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events, the News Herald reported.