Pediatrician arrested on child porn charges
FORT LAUDERDALE — Investigators have arrested a South Florida pediatrician on charges of child pornography.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a tip in June that Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, might be in possession of child pornography, officials said. The tipster also said the physician, who worked at West Broward Pediatrics, could possibly be distributing child porn.
Mizrachy is no longer employed by the practice in Plantation, the Fort Lauderdale SunSentinel reported.
In a statement released Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said detectives had located a video depicting child pornography.
“In addition to the initial video described in the tip, detectives located several photos depicting what appear to be young children in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts in which none of the children appear to be aware the photos were being taken,” the statement said.
In October, detectives got a search warrant for Mizrachy’s home in Parkland. Officials said Mizrachy used an app to chat with a child who was 15 at the time, which also included sexually explicit photographs.
He was booked into jail on Tuesday afternoon, and faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.
Jail records did not list a lawyer for Mizrachy.
Firefighter faces charge for role in Capitol riot
ORLANDO — A Florida firefighter who was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.
Charges of disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and unlawful entry of a restricted building were filed in the District of Columbia against Andrew Williams, according to an online court docket.
A mob objecting to the election victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden broke into the Capitol last Wednesday as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence.
Williams has been a firefighter and paramedic with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016. He was placed on administrative leave from the fire agency last week pending an internal investigation. Sanford is located about 25 miles outside Orlando.
“We hold the men and women in this department to the highest standards,” Sanford Fire Chief Craig Radzak said in a statement. “It saddens me that the actions of one individual have tarnished the hard work and dedication that the rest of the department puts forth on a daily basis.”
Vincent Citro, an attorney for Williams, didn’t respond to an email inquiry. After a brief hearing in federal court in Orlando on Tuesday, Williams was released from custody but ordered to surrender his passport and give up any weapons in his home. He also was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and he was prohibited from traveling outside central Florida and the District of Columbia.
Police ID woman who abandoned 3 babies since 2016
ORLANDO — Investigators have identified the biological mother of three newborns who’ve been found at apartment complexes in the Orlando area since 2016, police said.
Previous DNA testing had confirmed that the babies were siblings, and investigators connected with their mother through additional testing late last year, Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari told reporters Wednesday morning.
The mother currently has several other children in her care, police said.
Investigators are working with the state attorney’s office to determine what charges may be brought against the woman, who police did not publicly identify.
Chisari added that the woman appeared to have abandoned the babies out of “pure desperation.”
The most recent baby was found in July 2019 with a note that said she left the baby because she feared the child’s father, news outlets reported.
The first baby was found in 2016, and the second was found in 2017.
Chisari declined to say whether the father has been identified.
“It seems like somebody who was just at the end of their rope,” Chisari told reporters.
He said the woman learned she was pregnant at a late stage during all three pregnancies, and kept it a secret before delivering the children in private.
“I guess she watched a lot of YouTube videos,” Chisari said, describing how the children were delivered discreetly, the Orlando Sentinel reported.