Toddler, father found dead, hours after mother sought order
FORT LAUDERDALE — A 4-year-old boy and his father were found dead in a South Florida condo, just hours after the boy’s mother had petitioned for an emergency order for authorities to pick up the child.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department didn’t immediately give a cause of death nor did officers release any further details about the discovery of the bodies in the downtown Fort Lauderdale condo late Friday.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that less than 12 hours after the discovery of the bodies the boy’s mother received an email from a judge denying denying her motion for an emergency pick-up order. The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”
Last week, the boy’s mother sought protection orders against the father for stalking and domestic violence. She said the boy’s father had set up fake social media accounts to follow her, ran background and credit checks on people in her life and sent threatening texts. Three days before the deaths, he texted her, “You deserve to have your head separated from your body,” according to her petition.
On Friday, the mother filed for the emergency pick-up order, which would have authorized law enforcement officials to go the condo and take the child. The petition cited a string of threatening and obscene texts the father had sent her that week. She said the father hadn’t taken him to school and that police couldn’t locate them to check on his welfare.
“It just absolutely breaks my heart because our system can do better,” said Meaghan Marro, the mother’s attorney.
William Devries, the father’s landlord, said the boy’s mother had called him and asked him to check on her son, saying the father seemed “not right.”
“She was very concerned, obviously,” Devries said.
Devries called the police, who went there Friday night and found the bodies.
Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue
HALLANDALE BEACH — A man yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue. He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said.
Cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday, according to Miami television station WSVN.
The man left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces, said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.
He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.
He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.
Earlier this month, a Hallandale Beach man reported having rocks thrown at him as he walked to the Chabad of South Broward.
“It’s very important for us to combat these types of incidents,” said Dabney-Donovan.
Parents criticize altering yearbook photos deemed immodest
ST. JOHNS — Parents and students are criticizing teachers at a Florida high school for digitally altering photos in a yearbook in order to cover up students whose clothes the school officials deemed too immodest.
The St. Augustine Record reported that 80 students at Bartram Trail High School in northeast Florida had their yearbook photos altered without their consent in order to cover up exposed shoulders and low necklines.
Adrian Bartlett said her daughter’s yearbook picture was edited to add more shirt coverage.
“I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that’s a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes,” Bartlett said.
The school’s yearbook coordinator, who is a teacher, decided that the photos were out of dress code and did some of the editing, said Christina Langston, school district spokeswoman.
Some parents and students have previously complained that the district’s dress code is sexist, noting that more than 80% of infractions over the last three years have been issued to female students, and that a photo of male students in swim briefs by a pool made it into the yearbook without editing.
“Bartram Trail High School’s previous procedure was to not include student pictures in the yearbook that they deemed in violation of the student code of conduct, so the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook,” Langston said.
The school is offering yearbook refunds to anyone who complains about the changes and wants to turn in their yearbook, the schools spokeswoman said.