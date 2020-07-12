Sheriff: 2 killed, 1 wounded while breaking into home
WESLEY CHAPEL — Two men were killed and another was wounded while breaking into a Florida home early Friday morning, authorities said.
The break-in occurred shortly after midnight in Wesley Chapel, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead men as Luis Casado and Khyle Durham, both 21. Jeremiah Tramel, 19, was taken to a Tampa hospital and faces charges of armed home invasion and felony murder, Sheriff Chris Nocco said. A person can be charged with felony murder under Florida law when someone dies while the person is committing a felony, even if the victim was an accomplice.
The homeowner told deputies that he was playing video games when the intruders entered his house. He grabbed a 9mm handgun and opened fire. Casado and Durham fell to the ground, while Tramel fled, officials said. An armed neighbor stopped Tramel and detained him until deputies arrived.
When questioned at the hospital, Tramel said he wasn’t involved in the robbery. He told detectives he had been riding with the other two men and only approached the home after hearing gunshots.
The intruders appeared to know the homeowner, Nocco said. The homeowner told investigators he might have been targeted because of social media posts featuring his guns.
Sheriff: Man called 911, threatened to kill kids at party
YULEE — A 57-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday night after calling a 911 dispatcher and threatening to kill people at a house party in his neighborhood, sheriff’s officials said.
Schuler threatened to shoot up the party and “kill a bunch of children,” The Florida Times-Union reported.
Deputies went to the home after were called to the home after a the caller made threats on the county’s 911 number, a report said.
“I’m about to waste about 20 of them right now,” the caller told the dispatcher at one point. Then he claimed he had “so many guns right now, I’m about to blow the whole house up,” before adding that the sheriff’s office had better send someone over or he was going to kill people.
Deputies found a large party of children and adults going on in the neighborhood. The report said the woman who answered the door at the home said there were no problems at the house, but pointed to a house across a pond when asked if she knew of anyone that they might have a problem with.
The deputies knocked at that house, but no one answered. one answered at that house. According to deputies, they went back to the other house and learned that the woman they had spoken with was the 911 caller’s daughter.
They found Schuler in an upstairs bedroom at home where the party was taking place. He was described as “very intoxicated.”
Schuler remained in jail on Friday afternoon. Bond was set at $55,000. A lawyer for Schuler wasn’t listed on jail records.
Ethics panel clears Rep. Gaetz in lease for district office
WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics has recommended no further action against a Florida congressman who is paying a donor and former legal client $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office.
The independent office has ended a preliminary investigation after finding insufficient evidence to continue the case against Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Republican was accused of a possible violation of a House rule that says lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship.
Gaetz, a strong defender of President Donald Trump and like Trump a prolific presence on Twitter, said in a tweet Thursday that the allegation against him was “a BS smear” that is “now debunked.”
Gaetz has been leasing space from Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer under an arrangement Gaetz said was approved by House officials. The two-term lawmaker has said he did nothing wrong and that the lease is “at or below market rate.”
The Office of Congressional Ethics opened the inquiry after news reports about the leasing arrangement surfaced in April. The office is a nonpartisan entity that reviews allegations of misconduct against House members, officers and staff, and makes recommendation to the House Ethics Committee.