Man shot with his gun after invading home
BRADENTON — A Florida man accused of invading a house died after he was shot dead with his own gun after the resident fought back, officials said.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the suspect entered the house in Bradenton on Friday and placed a pistol to the head of the man who lived there as he was sleeping.
The man told deputies the suspect was unknown to him and he fired a round next to his head and beat him up with the weapon. He told officers he fought back and was able to reach for the gun when the suspect dropped it. He shot the intruder and ran next door to alert his neighbor, officials said.
Deputies arrived and found the gun and back door of the house open, and began conducting a search in the area. The statement says they found the man dead on the ground against a condo building near the home, and he appeared to have died from the gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office identified him as 26-year-old Demetrius Downer, but did not release the name of the resident.
Gator bites college student hiking in Everglades
MIAMI — An alligator bit an 18-year-old college student who was hiking with a group at the Everglades National Park, officials said.
The Miami Herald reported that a professor and about 15 students were wading through the water on a wet trail near the Pahayokee Overlook southwest of Miami when the reptile bit the young woman’s lower right leg Friday.
Everglades National Park’s spokeswoman Allyson Gantt said the student suffered two small puncture wounds and described the injury as “low pain.” Gantt said the trail is a popular spot among hikers, and alligator attacks there are extremely unusual.
Park biologists have temporarily closed the area to visitors as they evaluate the incident. Gantt said visitors need to stay alert and exercise caution and reminded it is not recommended to swim.
Man gets 20 years for role in fatal restaurant robbery
WEST PALM BEACH — A third man was convicted Friday in a fatal restaurant robbery in South Florida.
Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Marx sentenced Quinton Sylvestre, 33, to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree murder and robbery, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The fatal robbery occurred in January 2013 at Josephine’s Italian Restaurant in Boca Raton.
Sylvestre, Adalberto Montalvo and Samuel Walker wore masks as they made their way into the back of Josephine’s as it was closing, police said. The men held several people at gunpoint, including Rafael Rodriguez, 46, and Josephine Tribunella, the restaurant’s owner.
As the workers and patrons all were face-down on the floor, Tribunella told investigators they heard gunshots. Then Rodriguez called out that the men were gone and he was injured. He later died.
Surveillance-camera footage and DNA found on a $20,000 watch taken from Tribunella during the robbery, and later sold at a pawnshop for just $25, led investigators to Sylvestre and the others. Walker’s DNA was on the weapon used to kill Rodriguez, police said.
Montalvo pleaded guilty to lesser charges last month and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Walker was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in September and sentenced to life.
Man gets life sentence for his part in fatal stabbings
BARTOW — A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his part in the fatal stabbings of two women.
Polk County Circuit Judge Jalal Harb gave Devonere McCune, 27, two life terms, the Ledger reported. He was convicted last month of second-degree murder. He had previously accepted a plea deal that would have meant 25 years in prison in exchange for testimony against his co-defendants but later backed out.
McCune, Michael Gordon, Terrell Williams and Jovan Lamb robbed Cash America Pawn Shop in Auburndale in January 2015, prosecutors said. McCune was arrested after a shootout with police.
While fleeing, the other three men forced their way into the home of Patricia Moran, 72, and her daughter Deborah Royal, 51. Investigators said Gordon stabbed the women more than 50 times each. Gordon, Williams and Lamb were arrested after trying to flee in the victims’ car.
Even though McCune was already in custody at the time of the slayings, Florida’s felony murder law allows prosecutors to pursue murder charges against those who commit certain violent felonies that lead to someone’s death.
Despite McCune’s refusal to testify, Williams, 34, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 after being convicted of murder. Gordon, 39, was convicted of murder last year, and jurors unanimously recommended the death penalty.
A trial for Lamb, 34, is set for March 2021.
2 killed, 3 injured in crash
ORLANDO — Two women were killed and three other people were injured early Thursday morning in a central Florida crash, authorities said.
A pickup truck crashed into a car with four occupants, Orlando police Sgt. David Baker said. Witnesses said the truck had been driving erratically just before the crash, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Two of the car’s passengers, Shaunte Chambers, 19, and Angelesea Rock, 20, were declared dead at the scene, police said. The car’s driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The pickup truck was unoccupied when officers arrived, police said. A search of the area found the driver hiding nearby. He was also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Investigators didn’t immediately say what caused the crash. No charges were reported.
Hospital worker accused of beating 13-year-old patient
PENSACOLA — A maintenance worker at a Florida hospital is accused of beating a 13-year-old patient after hearing that the child had made the holes in a wall that he was repairing.
Kevin Douglas, 47, was arrested Wednesday on charges of cruelty to a child, Pensacola police spokesman Mike Wood told the Pensacola News Journal.
Douglas was immediately fired, according to a statement from Baptist Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers. She said Douglas had worked as a painter at the hospital for almost two years and was not involved in patient care.
Douglas had been fixing holes on the fourth floor of the hospital on Jan. 2 when he overheard a nurse saying that the boy had made the holes in the wall, according to an arrest report. Douglas saw the boy down the hallway and approached him.
Investigators said Douglas shoved the boy through a door causing him to fall. He then started beating the child, and eventually slammed his head into the floor. Douglas kicked the boy several times and then wiped the sweat from his brow and flicked the perspiration onto the boy and left the building, the report said.
Witnesses identified Douglas as the attacker.
Douglas posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail later Wednesday. A lawyer for him wasn’t listed on jail records.
Juror’s higher being belief won’t void ex-rep.’s conviction
JACKSONVILLE — A juror who believed that a higher being directed an innocent verdict for a former Florida congresswoman was removed from the case — but that won’t void the politician’s conviction in a corruption case, a federal appeals court has ruled.
A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S, Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that former Democratic U.S, Rep. Corinne Brown’s convictions should stand. She had appealed in part over the trial court’s decision to remove a juror who claimed divine communication directed an innocent verdict.
Brown, 73, was found guilty in May 2017 for fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from a bogus charity called One Door for Education, concealing income on financial filings, and filing false tax returns.
Brown is serving a five-year prison sentence. She represented a Jacksonville-based U.S. House district from 1993 to 2017.
The appeals court concluded that jurors must base their verdicts solely on the evidence provided in court and not on any outside influences, divine or not. Before he was dismissed, the juror told the presiding judge that “my father in heaven” and that the “Holy Spirit” were guiding his deliberations.