No beach booze in March in spring break town
PANAMA CITY — Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can’t drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties.
The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits.
Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says zero tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot-spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long.
Whitman says enforcing the ban includes extra officers on the beach, some on all-terrain vehicles. Violators can be fined or even jailed.
5-year-old child struck, killed in hit and run
TAMPA — A 5-year-old Florida boy was struck and killed and his mother injured by a driver who failed to stop, authorities said Sunday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that deputies are searching for a light-colored sedan following Saturday night’s crash.
Officials said the mother and son were walking along a road about 9:30 p.m. when both were hit by the car that never stopped.
Deputies tried CPR on the boy before he was flown to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother was also injured but is expected to survive.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of a light-colored sedan described as “of interest” that was in the area at the time.
Fugitive in Florida killing captured after 2-year manhunt
FORT LAUDERDALE — A fugitive sought in a Florida slaying has been captured after a two-year manhunt.
Court records show 29-year-old Terrance Bernard Warner Jr. was jailed Saturday on a first-degree murder charge. Warner and a second man are accused in the fatal shooting 31-year-old Clifton Afflick-Laidley outside a Broward County restaurant in 2018.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that police say Warner and 29-year-old Jimard Mitchard Fox had been arguing with Afflick-Laidley in the parking lot of the Fabulous Southern Cooking Restaurant before the shooting occurred.
Fox was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains jailed on murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
It wasn’t clear from court records Saturday if Warner had a lawyer to represent him. Authorities say one reason it took so long to find Warner was that witnesses only knew him by his nickname, “Eekameek.”
Trove of Spanish coins dating to 1715 found in Florida
INDIAN RIVER SHORES — A trove of Spanish coins dating back to a 1715 shipwreck during a storm have been found along a beach in Florida.
TC Palm newspapers report that 43-year-old treasure hunter Jonah Martinez located the coins using a metal detector. He was able to dig out 22 silver coins he estimates are worth about $7,000.
Twelve Spanish galleons laden with treasures from the New World were bound for Spain on July 31, 1715, but 11 were lost during a hurricane off the coast of Florida. Most of the treasure lies beneath the ocean.
Florida law requires recovery permits for individuals who want to explore or recover artifacts on state-owned lands underwater, but not on a public beach.
Martinez said he has no intent to sell or polish the coins but will keep them with others of his other historic finds.
Search in old missing woman case yields no new clues
GAINESVILLE — The search of a tract of land has yielded no new clues in the case of a University of Florida student who disappeared while on a walk in 1989, sheriff’s officials said.
Investigators searched a pine stand on a tract of commercial timberland after getting a tip corroborating earlier information that a man and woman were seen along the road at the time Tiffany Sessions disappeared.
The descriptions matched Sessions and now-dead convicted rapist Paul Rowles, Alachua Sheriff Sadie Darnell said Thursday during a news conference.
Sessions’ remains have never been found.
“If someone held onto information for a variety of reasons... please bring that forward. You never know how one piece of information can complete the puzzle,” Darnell said.
Sessions was 20 years old when she went out on a walk Feb. 9, 1989. She was wearing a distinctive Rolex watch, which could be key evidence if it’s ever found, The Gainesville Sun reported.
An exhaustive search followed. Her father, Patrick Sessions, was a South Florida developer who enlisted the help of Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino and future Gov. Jeb Bush to get publicity for the case.
In 2014, authorities searched another location in Alachua County, near where the remains of Santa Fe College student Elizabeth Foster were found in 1992. DNA later linked Rowles to Foster’s death, the newspaper reported.
Rowles died in state prison in 2013. Authorities dubbed him Sessions’ killer after the 2014 search.
Rowles was convicted of killing Linda Fida of Miami in 1972. He was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 1985 and moved to Gainesville, the Sun reported. In 1994, Rowles was sentenced to 19 years for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager from Clearwater.
Kevin Allen, who is a cold case detective for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, said Rowles was interviewed before he died about Sessions and Foster, but became extremely hostile.