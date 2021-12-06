Seminole Tribe suspends Florida online sports betting app
HOLLYWOOD — The Seminole Tribe of Florida shut down its online sports betting app Saturday after being dealt its latest legal defeat in a case that has halted a massive expansion of gambling throughout Florida.
The tribe said it will temporarily stop taking bets on its Hard Rock Sportsbook app in response to a federal appeals court decision rejecting its request to allow wagering to continue as it pursues an appeal.
The Friday ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit follows a lower court’s decision to block an agreement between Florida and the Seminoles to allow online sports betting because it violates a federal rule requiring a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering. The lawsuit, which was filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida, challenged the approval of the deal by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.
The suspension of the betting app comes just over a month after it started accepting wagers, with it now displaying a message to customers that it will temporarily suspend operations in Florida. A spokesperson for the tribe said account balances will be refunded as requested and that it looks forward to defending the validity of their agreement with the state in court.
The agreement had made Florida the latest state to legalize sports gambling since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling. About half the states and the District of Columbia have legalized betting on sports in some form.
The lower court’s decision, which came late last month, also blocks the tribe from adding roulette and craps to its Florida casinos.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had worked out the compact with the tribe earlier this year and the state was poised to receive $20 billion over the next 30 years.
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
PALM BEACH — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.
The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.
The institutional investors were not identified in a press release issued Saturday by Trump Media and Digital World. The money would come from “a diverse group” of investors after the two companies are combined, it said.
Digital World said in the release that the $1 billion is above the $293 million (minus expenses) that it may invest.
“I am confident that TMTG can effectively deploy this capital to accelerate and strengthen the execution of its business, including by continuing to attract top talent, hire top technology providers, and roll out significant advertising and business development campaigns,” Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando said in the release.
Trump is listed as chair of TMTG. He will get tens of millions in special bonus shares if the combined company performs well, handing the former president possibly billions of dollars in paper wealth.
Polk State College cancels $1.2 million in student debt
WINTER HAVEN — A central Florida college is eliminating $1.2 million in student debt to alleviate financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost 1,300 students at Polk State College in Winter Haven received the good news just in time for the holidays.
Students enrolled at the college between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, are eligible for the debt cancelation. In addition, the debts of students who were sent to collections during that period are also being taken care of by the school.
“Polk State College recognizes that student debt is a barrier to advancement and has added to student and family burdens during the pandemic,” Polk State College President Angela Garcia Falconetti said in a news release.
The college covered the debts with money received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Florida man sentenced in West Virginia investment scheme
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Florida man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison Friday for bilking more than a dozen investors out of nearly $5 million.
Phillip W. Conley of Jacksonville, Florida, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his guilty plea to one count of securities fraud.
Conley, 38, admitted to scheming 18 people from 2014 to 2019. The victims were from several states, including West Virginia.
Prosecutors said Conley’s investment broker’s license was suspended in December 2015 but that he portrayed himself as an investment adviser. Conley mailed false statements to victims that claimed a positive rate of return for their investments, even though he invested little or none of the money.
Instead, he spent much of it on private jet flights, expensive meals, clothes, jewelry, housing and living expenses for himself. Conley’s victims included small business owners along with churches in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown, prosecutors said.
Conley previously agreed to forfeit property purchased from the proceeds of the crimes.
Police kill Florida Tech student armed with ‘edged weapon’
MELBOURNE — Authorities killed a Florida Institute of Technology student who lunged at a police officer with an “edged weapon” on the college campus Friday night, police said.
The Melbourne Police Department on Saturday said 18-year-old Alhaji M. Sow, of Riverdale, Georgia, was fatally shot by police and a school security guard in a campus building during the attack.
In a news release, police said they responded to the campus around 11 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of a man armed with a knife who was assaulting students.
College security and police confronted Sow in a building when he lunged at an officer with an “edged weapon,” causing the officer and security guard to fatally shoot Sow, the release said. The officer sustained an injury, though the news release did not give additional information. Officials also did not give additional details about the “edged weapon.”
The college, on its Facebook page, said Sow was a sophomore studying aeronautical science. It is offering counseling services to students.