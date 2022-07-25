Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast
STUART, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.
The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.
The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Sailfish are among the fastest fish species in the ocean and, like the swordfish, are recognizable by their extended, pointed bills.
Gunman fatally shot after firing at deputies, grazing head
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Deputies responding to a domestic dispute call in South Florida fatally shot a man after he fired at them, grazing the head of one of the deputies on Saturday, authorities said.
After deputies responded to the scene in North Lauderdale, a man produced a firearm and shot at deputes, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
A bullet grazed a deputy’s head and deputies returned fire, striking the man, the statement said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy also was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, said the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t immediately identify the man.
As is customary, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.