Infant drowns in family’s tub; no charges yet filed
HOBE SOUND — Detectives are investigating the death of a 9-month-old Florida boy who drowned in his family’s bathtub.
Martin County sheriff’s investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy’s father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thinks she might have fallen asleep.
She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water.
The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was killed Friday after being hit by a higher-speed passenger rail train in South Florida.
The pedestrian was hit by the Brightline train as he crossed a track in West Palm Beach, even though the track’s gates were down, police said.
West Palm Beach police officials had no further information, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Since mid-2017, more than 40 people have been killed by Brightline trains — a rate of more than one a month and about one for every 29,000 miles the trains have traveled, according to an analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data by The Associated Press.
That’s the worst per-mile death rate of the nation’s 821 railroads.
None of Brightline’s deaths were caused by crew error or faulty equipment. The majority have been suicides, while most others involved impatient motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists who misjudged the trains’ speed and ignored bells, gates or other warnings, according to law enforcement and federal reports.
Miami-Dade chief retiring after almost 30 years on force
MIAMI — The head of the Miami-Dade Police Department said Friday that he is retiring after almost 30 years with the largest police department in the southeastern U.S.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez informed Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez that he will retire in the middle of next month.
Perez had served for four years as head of the police force.
During his tenure, the police agency added body cameras for officers, placed officers in 100 primary schools and introduced new technology such as license-plate readers.
The mayor said Perez’s successor will be named soon.
The Miami-Dade Police Department has 4,700 employees.
Man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious teen
JUPITER — A Florida man faces child sex charges after investigators found videos and photos of an assault on a seemingly unconscious teenager.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives found the images earlier this month while looking through hundreds of pornographic images found on Richard Van Fossen Jr.’s cellphone, which was seized during a Dec. 5 search of his home in Jupiter.
Charges of sexual battery on a minor and of production of child pornography were filed Wednesday against Van Fossen, 50, and his on-and-off-again 48-year-old girlfriend, the Palm Beach Post reported. The girlfriend’s name wasn’t included in the story.
The investigation began over the summer when someone alerted the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Van Fossen was sharing pornographic images of children. Authorities found 30 illegal images on one phone and other devices.
One image shows him sexually assaulting the teen, according to heavily redacted court records.
Van Fossen has been in the Palm Beach County Jail since Dec. 5 when authorities arrested him on dozens of counts of possessing child pornography.
Van Fossen’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said his client plans to plead not guilty to the charges.
Florida cop shoots self while trying to shoot charging dog
DAVIE — A South Florida police officer shot himself in the hand early Friday while trying to shoot a dog that was charging toward him, authorities said.
The officer was responding to a call at a home in Davie when the family’s dog ran toward him, Lt. Mark Leone told news outlets. Davie is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
While the officer was trying to shoot the dog, he instinctively put his and out to protect himself, Leone said. The bullet hit his hand.
Another officer helped him tie a belt around his arm to stop the bleeding, The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries weren’t considered life threatening.
Leone said the dog was grazed by the bullet and is expected to be OK.
NJ sues Florida firms over information on gun magazine sales
TRENTON, N.J. — Two Florida companies failed to comply with subpoenas to turn over records to New Jersey regarding the sale of outlawed large-capacity gun magazines, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Friday in a suit against the firms.
Elite Aluminum, of Holly Hill, and 22Mods4All, of Longwood, refused to turn over documents showing information about large-capacity magazine sales into the state, Grewal said in a statement.
Messages seeking comment have been left with both companies.
New Jersey sent both firms cease-and-desist letters earlier this year after they sold the outlawed magazines to an undercover state investigator, said Grewal, a Democrat.
The firms complied, but then failed to hand over more information about earlier sales despite subpoenas.
“These lawsuits serve as yet another warning to the industry: hide the extent of your unlawful sales from our investigators, and we will see you in court,” Grewal said.