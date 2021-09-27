Pregnant woman found dead in Jacksonville park
JACKSONVILLE — Florida authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month pregnant woman whose body was found Saturday in a city park.
First Coast New reports the body of Felicia Jones, 21, was found by someone walking in Jacksonville’s Riverview Park. Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a suspicious death “with foul play expected.” They didn’t say what led them to that belief.
Jones’ family said she was due to give birth Oct. 8.
“This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month,” Angelica Williams, Jones’ aunt, told First Coast News. “We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”
Boy, 10, caught in rip current drowns in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH — A 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday after getting caught in a rip current off a Florida Beach, according to lifeguards.
WFTV-TV reports the boy was swimming about 100 yards off shore in Daytona Beach with two other people when they were caught in the current. Volusia County Beach Safety lifeguards were able to bring all three back to shore and the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The other two swimmers weren’t injured.
Volusia County lifeguards said they rescued 53 people from the ocean on Saturday because of hazardous conditions.
Woman shot while driving on Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman driving on the Florida Turnpike on Saturday was shot by someone in another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 24-year-old woman was in the right lane in Broward County when a vehicle pulled up alongside her. She told investigators she heard multiple gunshots. One of the bullets went through her left hand and into her right leg.
Another bullet struck the woman’s front fender. She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The other vehicle continued driving south on the highway. Investigators don’t know the identities of the occupants.
Sheriff: Deputy not going to survive shooting
JACKSONVILLE — A North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries, authorities announced Saturday.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said doctors at UF Health Jacksonville did their best to save Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, but “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”
Leeper said the deputy’s family decided that Moyers’ organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs, news outlets reported.
Moyers was shot in the face and in the back early Friday morning in Callahan, just north of Jacksonville, after pulling over Patrick McDowell, 35, Leeper said.
Authorities later determined the vehicle had been stolen.
Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he is likely armed and dangerous.
Investigators found a flashlight and a hat they think belong to McDowell. They previously found a gun that they believe was used to shoot a police dog during the search on Friday, The Florida Times-Union reported.
The search for McDowell includes 300 investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies in the state, the newspaper said.
Police organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the McDowell’s arrest.