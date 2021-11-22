Florida couple wages legal battle over Trump banner fines
SANTA ROSA BEACH — A Florida couple is waging a legal battle with a Panhandle county over prohibited banners showing support for former President Donald Trump.
Walton County officials say the large "Trump Won" and "Let's Go Brandon" banners on the balcony of the home of Marvin and Paige Peavy violate local sign ordinances. A fine of $50 a day is being assessed.
"Let's Go Brandon" is a political slogan popular with Republicans as a veiled, derogatory dig against Democratic President Joe Biden. Walton County is in the deepest red part of Florida.
After losing an administrative code enforcement hearing last week, Peavy lawyer Robbie Sickler told the Northwest Florida Daily News he will take the couple's case to circuit court and argue the ordinance violates free speech protections and is selectively enforced based on citizen complaints.
The Peavy banner issue has become a cause for local Republicans as well as Trump supporters from across the U.S.
"The support here, really from all over the country, has been just unreal," Paige Peavy said. "It's freedom of speech, that's what we're fighting for."
Boy, 13, dies in teenager knife fight; 4 others hurt
ORANGE PARK — A 13-year-old boy died and four others were stabbed during a knife fight among a group of Florida teenagers, a sheriff said Sunday.
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said at a news conference that the fight involved at least nine boys between the ages of 10 and 17. No arrests had been made by Sunday afternoon.
The melee started when one group of boys came to a home in Orange Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and challenged two boys who were alone inside the house to fight, Cook said. The boys inside called friends as reinforcements and the fight began after they arrived in the front yard.
The 13-year-old who died was among the group of teenagers who were initially outside the house, the sheriff said.
Two boys remained hospitalized Sunday, while others were treated the released. The conditions of those two and identities of any of the other boys were not immediately available.
Police: homicide for woman whose remains found in Tampa Bay
TAMPA — A woman whose scattered remains were found in Tampa Bay was the victim of a homicide, police said Saturday.
The Tampa Police Department identified the remains in a news release as those of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her age and hometown were not immediately available.
Investigators said the medical examiner ruled Crone-Overholts' death a homicide but no details were released on how she died or whether there are any suspects.
Police last week appealed for the public's health in identifying the remains, which were found scattered in an area known as McKay Bay. One key clue was a tattoo on one leg with names Sean, Greg and Zach amid three hearts.
Authorities also located 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate that had been sought in connection with the case. It wasn't clear Saturday what role, if any, the car played.