Deputies: Florida man sought hit man to kill his brother
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It turned out, however, that the “hit man” was actually an undercover detective with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said as a result Gary Hudge, 54, is charged with solicitation to commit murder.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Hudge met the detective during a drug investigation and said he wanted to hire the undercover detecive to kill his brother, 57-year-old Thomas Hudge. The two were at odds over financial issues.
Investigators said Hudge provided several Michigan addresses for his brother and offered .25-caliber handgun, a bus ticket as well as the cash. It wasn’t immediately clear how much in total Hudge was willing to pay.
Hudge was arrested Thursday and was jailed on $62,000 bail. He also faces two drug charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to represent him.
Mother-daughter psychics get prison for defrauding customers
FORT LAUDERDALE — A mother and daughter who claimed to be Florida psychics and used eggs containing snake embryos to convince customers they were cursed are going to prison for fraud.
The SunSentinel reports that a federal judge on Friday sentenced Annie Marie Vwanawick, 74, to 42 months behind bars and 44-year-old April Miller to just over two years. The case involved two victims, one who was bilked out of $1.4 million and another defrauded of $10,000.
Court records show the pair claimed to be “white squaw Cherokee Indian” spiritual healers and that the snake embryos were part of their practice. One victim, identified in court only as “Mrs. O.,” said she was told she had to give the women money for “cleansing” during a divorce and then again needed to pay and turn over jewelry after her husband died because he had become a “demon.”
Defense attorneys had asked for leniency, in part citing the pair’s Gypsy heritage, but the judge imposed longer sentences than they sought because of past evidence of fraud.
US appeals court to hear Florida Confederate monument debate
LAKELAND — A federal appeals court will consider a dispute over the movement of a Confederate soldier from a prominent town square park to a veterans memorial park.
The Lakeland Ledger reports that the Atlanta-based court agreed to hear an appeal by Save Southern Heritage, which describes itself as a history and heritage group. An attorney for the group says oral arguments are set the week of April 20 before the court.
Lakeland officials decided to move the 109-year-old statue from the city’s Munn Park to the veterans memorial in March of last year. Since then Save Southern Heritage has tried to get the decision reversed.
The lawsuit claims the United Daughters of the Confederacy who paid $1,550 to erect the statute in 1910 had a right to see it legally protected where it stood. The lawsuit also contends the statue’s move violates voters’ will.