MMA fighter dies in Florida car crash
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A mixed martial arts fighter was killed in a car crash in South Florida, officials said.
News outlets say Angel Corchado, 33, collided with a traffic light pole on Saturday at a highway exit ramp in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said blood alcohol test results were pending.
The MMA fighter and instructor was also known as “El Jefe,” or the boss, and lived in Boynton Beach.
The professional fighter was a trainer at Combat Club, an MMA gym in Lantana, Florida, where he taught his last class Friday. Corchado was originally from New York City.
Danny Valentine, owner of Combat Club, told The Palm Beach post he was excited about an upcoming fight in three weeks.
Florida man accused of stealing golf balls, beating golfer
OCALA — A Florida man is in jail on charges he beat an elderly golfer after trying to steal his golf balls at a course, officials said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Tyler Dearden was taking golf balls from a golfer’s bucket at a club in Ocala, Florida.
News outlets say the golfer told him not to do that, and went to report him. An affidavit says that when he returned, Dearden came up to him and stated he wanted to apologize, but he punched him and knocked him to the ground. Dearden told deputies he was defending himself because the golfer threatened him by pointing a golf club at him.
The golfer suffered from a broken rib, bruises and cuts that required stitches.
Dearden remained in jail Sunday on a $10,000 bond, and no attorney was listed in jail records. He was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older for Wednesday’s incident.
Police shoot man who stabbed Miami Beach officer
MIAMI — A Florida man was shot dead by Miami Beach police after he stabbed an officer on the iconic Ocean Drive, officials said.
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a statement the man died Sunday, and the officer remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, in stable condition.
Rodriguez said the officer made contact with a man Saturday on the popular street and then was stabbed by him, which prompted other officers to shoot at him.
Authorities have not released the names of the man or the officer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told The Miami Herald that the officer was patrolling the area as part of an initiative to increase police presence in the party district of South Beach.