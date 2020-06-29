DeSantis signs into law bill to speed up recounts
TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this weekend that allows local elections officials across the state to use a secondary system to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of results.
The governor approved the voting systems measure to employ a statewide network used for recounts. It was one of 15 bills DeSantis signed into law Saturday.
The law gives the supervisors of elections in the state’s 67 counties the option of employing auditing systems that are separate from the machines and software used for the initial ballot counts.
Critics urged him to veto the bill, saying they were concerned about the possibility of tampering because only one vendor is currently eligible to supply the machines and software.
They also maintained the new system can be risky because it relies on digital images of the original paper ballots.
Woman dies in gunfire with deputies
PORT RICHEY — A woman was shot dead Saturday after firing at Florida sheriff deputies, authorities said.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said on a series of Twitter posts that the woman fled during an investigation in Port Richey. The office said that the woman fired a shot at the deputies, who then shot at her, striking her once.
Officials say the woman was pronounced death at the scene after being treated by emergency personnel. The deputies were not injured.
The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the woman or the deputies. It said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting.
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Orlando
ORLANDO — A new mural with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter was vandalized hours after being painted on a street in Orlando, police in Florida said.
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon posted Saturday on Twitter that his department was investigating the incident and shared images with graffiti written on top of the mural that said “not enough”and “abolish police.”
The slogan was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride. The mural stretches 400 feet in length and 30 feet in width and is one of several of its kind to pop up in cities around the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
City officials, including the mayor, gathered with local organizations and volunteers to paint on the pavement in downtown Orlando on Friday. The slogan was vandalized overnight.