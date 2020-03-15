Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that led to drowning
TAMPA — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that led to a drowning death.
John Sibley, 33, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to court records. He faces a possible life sentence.
According to a plea agreement, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Treasure Island Police Department’s marine unit found a man’s body floating in the water near a small St. Petersburg marina last June with evidence of drug use nearby.
Investigators determined the immediate cause of death was drowning, but an autopsy revealed that the victim wouldn’t have drowned if not for the presence of fentanyl in his system. Further investigation identified Sibley as the supplier of the powerful opioid.
Four days after the body was found, an undercover detective and a confidential source obtained fentanyl from Sibley. The phone Sibley used to arrange the deal was the same one that had been used to set up the fatal transaction days earlier.
Police: Gov. candidate in room where crystal meth was found
FORT LAUDERDALE — Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who ran for governor in 2018, is not charged with any crime. The Miami Beach police report says Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically.
Gillum, 40, said in a statement that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs.
“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused for our movement.”
According to police, fire rescue crews were called to the Miami Beach hotel around 1 a.m. Friday regarding a suspected drug overdose. Police say Gillum and two other men were in the hotel room.
“Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate due to his inebriated state,” the police report says.
Police say one of the men came into the hotel room and found Gillum and Travis Dyson, 30, apparently under the influence of an “unknown substance.” Officials began chest compressions on Dyson and he was taken to a local hospital, where authorities say he is in stable condition.
Simba’s going home: Florida dog found way up in Michigan
MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A dog from Florida, missing for more than two months, has been found 1,400 miles away in Michigan.
Kris Gibson discovered Simba last week standing at her fence in Mount Morris Township, north of Flint. She lured him with a snack and took him to an animal clinic, which confirmed the dog’s identity through his microchip.
“Usually when I find dogs, they never ever have a chip. I was pretty shocked,” Gibson told MLive.com.
Kassidy Gruno, a veterinary assistant at Mayfair Animal Hospital, believes the dog, a Canary mastiff, might have been abducted with the intent of selling him. Simba is from Miami.
“They are thousand-dollar dogs,” Gruno said. “The cheapest one around here was $1,800.”
Gibson was making arrangements to return Simba to Florida.
Inmate gets 27 years for distributing drugs in county jail
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An inmate at a Florida jail has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for distributing drugs that caused other inmates to suffer overdoses.
Timothy CathCart, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and norfentanyl causing injury.
According to court documents, CathCart was part of a drug trafficking organization that conspired to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout parts of Florida. He was arrested for a traffic violation in Pasco County early last year.
Moments before his arrest, CathCart concealed approximately seven grams of fentanyl, which he had mixed with seven grams of gabapentin and methamphetamines, investigators said. CathCart then smuggled the substances into the Pasco County jail.
Shortly after his arrival, CathCart distributed the fentanyl to three inmates, authorities said. All three inmates lost consciousness, overdosed and suffered serious bodily injury. About a week later, two additional inmates overdosed from the substances that CathCart had smuggled into the jail, investigators said. One inmate eventually regained consciousness, and the other inmate died. An autopsy determined the inmate died from accidental fentanyl toxicity.
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
IMMOKALEE — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the ninth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 10 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Sunday in Collier County on a rural road south of Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.