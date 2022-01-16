3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, officials said.
Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg; and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo; were arrested Thursday and charged with civil disorder, according to federal court records.
Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.
The men are being prosecuted in Washington, DC, federal court.
According to a criminal complaint, Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys, a group that describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”
Fischer was part of a group that confronted law enforcement at an arched entrance to a passageway into the building, officials said. The group collectively pushed against officers, at times rocking together in a coordinated way, to gain entry to the interior of the building, authorities said. Fischer later moved to the west front of the Capitol, where he threw chairs, an orange traffic cone and a pole toward officers, prosecutors said.
Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson is accused of aiding and abetting its use against officers. Johnson also was carrying a sledgehammer, officials said.
Online records didn’t list attorneys for any of the men.
Florida teacher quit after yelling racial slur
ST. PETERSBURG — A substitute teacher in Florida has resigned after students said she yelled a racial slur in the classroom.
The 59-year-old white woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy, Pinellas County school officials told the Tampa Bay Times.
Principal Connisheia Garcia is Black, as are about 75% of the students at the school in St. Petersburg, which focuses on personalized learning for students in grades six through 12.
District spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas says the principal reported the substitute teacher to human resources and she was put on a do-not-use list.
“They were setting up a time to review” the complaint, she told the newspaper. “Before they could set a date, she resigned.”
The woman had worked in several schools without incident after being hired on July 1, Mascareñas said.
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
ISLAMORADA — A 57-year-old Alaskan pediatrician died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys, officials said Saturday.
Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Kilgore was in about 45 feet of water when she began having trouble and lost conscious on the surface. The diving boat’s crew began CPR and paramedics were summoned, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No foul play is suspected. An autopsy report is pending.
Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting
MIAMI — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
Police have not released the victim’s name, but Quality Control, the rapper’s record label, confirmed it was him, WPLG reported. No arrests have been made.
Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.
The Herald reports that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.
2 cargo workers shot at warehouse near Miami airport
MIAMI — Two airport cargo workers were shot in a workplace dispute at a warehouse near Miami International Airport, police said.
The gunfire erupted Thursday night at the cargo building west of the airport, Miami-Dade police said in a news release.
A dayslong dispute culminated with the shooting involving four workers, according to Miami-Dade police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.
One man was shot in the abdomen and another man was shot in the leg, according to news outlets.
The victims, ages 18 and 23, were taken to nearby hospital by relatives who also work at the location, the news release said. They were later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospitalal, where they remaiend in stable condition, police said.
Police detained the suspected shooter and a 31-year-old employee. Authorities have not released their names.
The investigation is continuing.