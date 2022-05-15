Former officer gets 3 years for sex abuse
MIAMI — A former South Florida police sergeant has been sentenced three years in prison for sex crimes against three women.
Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr., 34, was sentenced Thursday in Miami federal court, according to court records. The former Hialeah police officer pleaded guilty in March to three counts of violating the civil rights of women by sexually exploiting them.
“As this prosecution shows, we will hold accountable those in our South Florida community who abuse their positions of power and engage in such disgraceful illegal conduct,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Juan Antonio Gonzalez said in a statement.
According to court documents, Menocal admitted that he had kissed a woman and caused her to touch him sexually, had a second woman who was in psychiatric crisis perform oral sex on him and coerced a third woman who was walking alone at night into sex. Menocal admitted that he was on-duty and in uniform during all of these acts, abusing his official authority, prosecutors said.
2nd arrest after viral video shows popped balloons in bay
MIAMI — A second person has been arrested after a viral video showed people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay, officials said.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with willful disregard for the environment, according to a Miami-Dade police news release. A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge. Detectives have also issued more than $25,000 in civil citations.
The viral video that led to the arrest was posted Tuesday on the Instagram page for the Miami Maritime Group Outboard Division.
“We do not pride ourselves in exposing the mistakes of others,” the company said in a statement posted with the video. “However we decided the events we witnessed today deserve to be seen with your own eyes to truly understand the level neglect and complete lack of care of which numerous boaters, captains and passengers alike are treating our oceans with.”
Detectives determined that about 50 deflated party balloons had been dumped from the yacht into Biscayne Bay at the Bayshore Landing Marina.
Miami fitness coach Tom Rivas posted on Instagram that he had hired the yacht for an engagement party but had no idea the crew was cleaning up by throwing popped balloons in the water. Rivas said he would have objected if he had seen what was on the viral video.
Police: Man killed while fighting with officer at school
A police officer shot and killed a man who crashed a van outside a South Florida school Friday and then ran into the school’s auditorium, officials said.
Students were on campus but not in the theater when the shooting occurred at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, police spokesman Mike Jachles said during a news conference.
The school was placed on lockdown immediately after the crash and shooting. No injuries were reported to students or staff.
City police arrived at the school about a minute after staff called to report the van crash, officials said. About the same time, emergency dispatchers were receiving other reports about a van driving on the wrong side of the road several blocks away.
The van driver had been behaving erratically and was already fighting with a school police officer when the city officer arrived, authorities said. The city officer fired once at the van driver, killing him, officials said.
Police didn’t immediately release the names or races of the van driver or the officer who shot him. It also wasn’t clear why the van driver went to the school or whether he had a weapon.