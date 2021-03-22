Deputies shoot 79-year-old man at gas station after threats
HUDSON — Florida deputies shot and wounded a 79-year-old man at a gas station Saturday after they said he made threats about killing others, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said a deputy was pumping gas when James Zambrotto approached him and began rambling, saying he wanted to drive his car into the gas pumps to cause an explosion. The deputy talked to the man, offering to get a cup of coffee together in an effort to deescalate the situation while he called for backup, Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a press conference.
The sheriff’s office released an edited 26½-minute video of the encounter, captured from several deputies’ cameras. It shows Zambrotto in his car, refusing to get out. He told deputies he was a military veteran from Port Richey who had family nearby.
Zambrotto, who was hospitalized in intensive care, does not have any documented mental illnesses or criminal interaction with Pasco deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
At one point, he said he thought people were listening to him and made vague statements about hurting others.
“You guys (police) keep doing the same thing,” Zambrotto told the deputy. “You’re saying I’m a nut, I’m going to try to hurt somebody. I’m not trying to hurt nobody.”
The Tampa Bay Times reported the sheriff’s office brought in a hostage negotiator who spoke with the elderly man for about 40 minutes. As they talked, deputies placed tire-deflation spikes around his car and parked a sheriff’s vehicle in front of him so he could not drive away.
The video show the deputy repeatedly questioning Zambrotto who appears overwhelmed and confused at times.
“Sir, you’re trying to make me say a whole bunch of things,” the man said at one point.
Deputies surrounded the car as they tried to talk the man down, trying to break the front two windows of the car. The sheriff said a deputy saw Zambrotto reach for a gun. Two deputies fired their weapons.
“Please do not do this to me. I do not want to live with this,” the deputy said, pleading for the man to put his hands on the steering wheel.
A second deputy pepper sprayed Zambrotto through the car’s open left rear window. Then the man accelerated forward, ramming the sheriff’s vehicle parked in front of him.
Nocco said the incident showed how quickly a situation can turn violent. A deputy stopping for gas turns “into an incident where somebody gets shot.”
Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death
MIAMI — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said.
The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
FHP said the woman then walked to a nearby overpass and jumped to her death.
Cops: Married teacher couple smoked marijuana with students
VIERA — Two married high school teachers were arrested this week after authorities said they repeatedly gave students marijuana and smoked it with them at their Florida home.
An investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office found James Brand, 50, and Amy O-Reilly Brand, 45, consumed marijuana with students at their home on multiple occasions. No criminal activity took place on school grounds.
State child welfare officials received a complaint earlier this month that the Viera High School teachers allowed a girl under the age of 18 to use marijuana and have a sexual relationship with a man who was also living at the home.
The couple was charged Thursday with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Florida Today reports the teachers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. They are being held at a Brevard County jail on $12,500 bail. It’s unclear if they had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.