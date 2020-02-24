Injured manatee, calf rescued in Florida waters
FORT LAUDERDALE — A female manatee named Marlin and its calf were rescued after wildlife specialists found them injured in Florida waters.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the pair is being treated for wounds and infections at the Miami Seaquarium.
The mother was found Saturday with boat strike wounds. The female calf has a wound on her underside. On Tuesday, rescuers initially spotted the mother swimming sideways, which indicates lung damage. On Wednesday, the manatees swam away and disappeared under a low bridge in Fort Lauderdale.
After Saturday’s rescue by experts from SeaWorld in Orlando and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, both were started on antibiotics. Marlin will be scheduled for a procedure where veterinarians will drain liquid or air from its chest.
The newspaper says boats and other watercraft were the biggest cause of manatee deaths statewide last year, causing at least 136 of the 606 animal deaths.
Officials: Man negligently fires gun, kills roommate
KISSIMMEE — A Florida man shot and killed his roommate while improperly handling a gun in their apartment, officials said.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Anthonny Mendez, 23, shot Savannah Threatts, who was found dead in their Kissimmee, Florida home Friday. Deputies said Mendez was “negligently handling a firearm” when he ultimately shot his friend.
Mendez was arrested on charges of manslaughter, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The suspect is being held at the Osceola Jail without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Mendez.
Man accused of raping woman lured with job prospect
ORMOND BEACH — A Florida man is accused of dragging a woman unconscious to his car and raping her after luring her to a restaurant with a higher-paying job opportunity.
Jason Minton, 43, appeared in court Saturday and is facing sexual battery and kidnapping charges.
News outlets say the woman told police in Ormond Beach that she met Minton while at work earlier this month. She said Minton overheard her saying she was looking for a higher-paying job, and told her the tree company where he worked was looking to hire someone. Minton contacted her to set up a lunch interview at a restaurant.
Ormond Beach police released a surveillance video they say shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant’s parking lot to his truck. Police said he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to the restaurant and put her in her car.
The woman only remembers waking up at her mother’s house later that day, authorities said.
Minton’s lawyer, Aaron Delgado, told WFTV his client is a registered sex offender, and has been accused of rape before, but maintained he is innocent.
Man arrested after girlfriend is dragged, run over
LAKE CITY — A woman was dragged for several hundred feet on a Florida highway while holding onto the door of a truck before she lost her grip, was run over by the same vehicle and died, officials said.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the woman’s boyfriend early Sunday on one charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.
Troopers said Ryan Le Boss, 44, was driving the Ford pickup truck on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. The girlfriend, Eileen Bocca, 48, was seen hanging out of the car while holding onto the door for several hundred feet. The Florida Highway Patrol said several witnesses saw the woman being dragged and falling before she was run over by one of the rear tires.
Bocca was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.
Troopers arrested Le Boss hours later at his Lake City, Florida home on a charge of leaving the scene. It is not clear whether he will face other charges.
Boat crash kills 1, injures 1 in Florida Keys
KEY WEST — A Pennsylvania man out fishing with another man in the Florida Keys died when a boat on auto-pilot ran into their anchored vessel, authorities said Saturday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release that the other man who operated the anchored fishing boat sustained minor injuries in the crash Friday afternoon near Big Pine Key.
The agency said a boat carrying two men from New York was traveling west on auto-pilot when it ran into the fishing boat.
The man who died was identified as Robert Strickler, 83, of York, Pennsylvania. The operator of the fishing boat also was from New York.
The crash happened during daylight, authorities said. But the speed at which the boat traveled was not clear. The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not discussed any possible charges.