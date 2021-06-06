Police: sugar worker, 86, fatally shoots boss after firing
BELLE GLADE — An 86-year-old sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill, authorities said Saturday.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Felix Cabrera was jailed without bail on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Cabrera. The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s department. He was a 67-year-old man from nearby Martin County.
Authorities say Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons but was turned down. That’s when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the boss several times, killing him.
The cooperative is comprised of 44 different sugar cane farms that operate on about 70,000 acres in the Everglades Agricultural Area near Lake Okeechobee.
The cooperative put out a statement saying it was “horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence,” The Palm Beach Post reported.
“The victim was part of the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative family, and we are praying for the victim’s loved ones, as well as all our team members and growers,” the statement said.
Impact fees, wildlife, cemetery bills signed by DeSantis
Bills to reduce local impact fees charged against developers, creating a task force on abandoned Black cemeteries and making wildlife trafficking a racketeering crime have been signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Republican governor signed more than two dozen bills announced late Friday, according a news release from his office.
The impact fee bill reduces how much local governments can charge developers for such things as roads and sewer lines. A bill summary shows more of these costs will be borne by local residents rather than developers.
The measure take effect immediately.
The legislation on abandoned Black cemeteries creates a task force to determine how many there are, where they are located, and to come up with ways to identify them and record people buried there. Many of these cemeteries have wound up under parking lots and other developments over the years with little or no information about them.
The task force will hold its first meeting Aug. 1.
The wildlife measure makes Florida racketeering law apply to anyone involved in the illegal sales, capture, purchase or possession of wildlife, including freshwater and marine creatures. That law takes immediate effect.
Experts look into possible cyberattack at Florida hospitals
Experts are investigating after the computer systems of two central Florida hospitals showed signs of unusual activity, an official said.
The Villages Regional Hospital and the UF Health Leesburg Hospital shut down multiple systems to protect patient information during the event Monday night, switching to pen and paper to document patient visits, news outlets report.
“We have since learned that the activity was related to a cybersecurity event,” Frank Faust, a spokesman for the University of Florida’s Health Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel. “With regard to protected information, at this time we do not believe any patient or personnel records have been compromised or shared.”
Faust said information technology teams from the University of Florida were investigating.
“These types of situations take time to fully resolve,” Faust said. “We are continuing to methodically investigate to delicately and precisely understand what happened, and are taking the appropriate actions to resolve any and all issues.”
The Villages is one of the country’s largest retirement communities, with a population of more than 130,000.
Florida surgeon’s estate settles suit over plane crash death
KOKOMO, Ind. — The estate of a Florida plastic surgeon who died in 2019 when his small plane crashed in a central Indiana farm field shortly after takeoff has settled its lawsuit with the city of Kokomo.
The estate of Daniel Greenwald will get a $700,000 payment — the maximum allowed under Indiana’s tort claim laws — through the city’s insurer, the Kokomo Tribune reported, citing court documents.
A Howard County judge approved the settlement on Tuesday.
Greenwald, 59, died in the October 2019 crash after an employee at the Kokomo Municipal Airport put the wrong fuel in the Tampa man’s twin-engine Piper Aerostar 603P, according to the lawsuit filed by his widow, Julie Greenwald, and Greenwald’s estate.
The plane, of which Greenwald was the sole occupant, should have been filled up with Avgas, but the complaint alleges the employee put in Jet A fuel instead.
In its formal response to the lawsuit, the city denied any wrongdoing.
A preliminary investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board focused on the type of fuel the plane received before it took off from the airport, but it did not list a cause of the crash.
According to the report, several of the plane’s engine spark plugs sustained damage “consistent with detonation,” and it added that a clear liquid “consistent in color and order with that of Jet A fuel” was found in the fuel lines and manifolds of both of the plane’s engines.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore called the incident “devastating” for the Greenwald family.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Greenwald family,” he said in an email.