Police: Hunter killed in propane explosion
HONESDALE, Pa. — State police say a Florida man was killed while hunting in northeastern Pennsylvania when his portable propane heater exploded.
Police in Wayne County say 81-year-old Gregory Scheer of Chiefland, Florida was hunting from a stand on the ground and using a portable propane heater in Texas Township.
Police say the heater may have malfunctioned or perhaps was improperly connected and caused an attached propane bottle to explode at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say two other propane bottles nearby also exploded.
Police say a friend who owns the property heard the blasts and found Scheer dead.
The official cause of death is pending investigation. A fire marshal was called to investigate and an autopsy is planned this week.
Man faces prison for defying ‘red flag’ gun law
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state’s “red flag” law.
It took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty last week, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Friday.
Smith was the first in Florida to be charged with defying the law, which went into effect following last year’s Parkland high school shooting.
Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument, authorities said. He is awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge in connection with that incident.
Under the state’s “red flag” law, authorities with backing from a judge can seek to remove weapons from people who pose a danger to themselves and others. Florida is one of 15 states with such laws.
Smith’s attorney unsuccessfully argued that he did not fully understand the new law.
A sentencing date has not been set.