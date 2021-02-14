Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida
CORAL GABLES — Federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Miami Herald reported. Coral Gables is located just southwest of Miami.
“During a large-scale financial investigation, an individual brandished a weapon at special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, as a result agents fired at the suspect,” agency spokesman Nestor Yglesias said in a statement.
The agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Yglesias said.
Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, Yglesias said.
Florida state law enforcement officials were investigating the shooting.
The man wasn’t immediately identified.
Florida bondsman arrested on charges of being in Capitol
JACKSONVILLE — A bail bondsman from Florida who was identified to the FBI by confidential informants who saw incriminating Facebook posts of him in the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump has been arrested, authorities said.
Adam Honeycutt was arrested Thursday. He is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.
According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant recorded videos and photos for the FBI from Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him inside the Capitol. A second confidential informant reported photos on Honeycutt’s Facebook page showing him holding a broken piece of furniture from the Capitol. The broken furniture leg had a sticker that identified it as belonging to the U.S. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, the criminal complaint said.
In a video posted to Honeycutt’s Facebook page, a person believed to be Honeycutt is filmed speaking to the camera, “It’s about to go down!” In another video, Honeycutt appears to be inside the Capitol and says, “Well, made it in,” according to the complaint.
In a post provided to the FBI by one of the confidential informants after the riot, Honeycutt denied being a rioter. “I appreciate all the concern. But don’t worry, I was not part of the violence,” the post said. “I just documented history.”
During a hearing in federal court on Thursday, Honeycutt was ordered temporarily detained pending a hearing next week. Several other defendants facing similar charges have been released on unsecured bonds.
US Coast Guard searching for 6 boaters off the Florida coast
FORT PIERCE — The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search for six people Saturday, three days after their boat apparently capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast.
The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot vessel overturned on Wednesday 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.
They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard, but the agency did not mention where their boat was headed.
The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area.
The rescued man was transported ashore for medical treatment.
Imprisoned ex-FBI agent seeks medical release
BOSTON — The former FBI agent serving a 40-year prison sentence for alerting Boston mobster Whitey Bulger that he could be implicated in a murder is seeking to be released from prison on medical grounds.
The Florida Commission on Offender Review will hear the request Wednesday from John “Zip” Connolly, who is being held at the Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler, Florida.
“It’s on the docket for the 17th and he’s seeking a conditional medical release,” said commission spokesperson Angela Meredith. A majority vote would lead to Connolly’s release, she said.
Connolly’s Cambridge lawyer, Peter Mullane, confirmed to the Boston Herald Friday that Connolly, who is 80, is seeking to be released.
“He has multiple melanomas and pretty bad diabetes. Two serious illnesses,” Mullane said.
Connolly, who was James “Whitey” Bulger’s FBI handler, was convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder after a mob hitman killed World Jai Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale in 1982. Trial evidence showed Connolly tipped Bulger that Callahan was about to implicate the gang in another killing.
Separately, Connolly served nearly 10 years in prison after being convicted in 2002 of racketeering and obstruction of justice for protecting members of Bulger’s Winter Hill Gang from prosecution and tipping them about informants in their ranks.