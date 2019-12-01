Uninvited gator interrupts Thanksgiving
FORT MYERS — A Florida family refused to make room at their Thanksgiving table for an uninvited guest, who was so angry at being left out that he repeatedly slammed the front door.
Homeowner Chhaa Behary says she peeked through her window to get a good look at the unwanted visitor, and saw what she called a “gigantic” alligator smacking her door with its tail.
Why her house, she asked. Did the gator smell turkey?
CBS Miami reports that her fiancee called animal control, which arrived within minutes. The gator did not go gently into the night.
Behary said their neighborhood in Fort Myers is surrounded by the alligators’ natural habitat, and it’s a good reminder to be careful with children and pets when walking outdoors in the dark.
Flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
TALLAHASSEE — A woman demanding a larger seat on an American Airlines flight is in custody after faking a medical condition that prompted the pilot to head back to a Florida airport.
Flight crews summoned authorities once the Miami-bound flight arrived back in Pensacola early Friday morning.
A Pensacola police spokesman says the plane was evacuated when the woman refused to deplane. Authorities and the plane’s pilot eventually succeeded in talking the woman off the plane.
Police say the woman was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold a person who could pose a threat to themselves or others.
The flight turned around shortly after takeoff, and there were no injuries.
The carrier’s website says the flight resumed its journey to Miami at about 7:30 a.m.
Bear stuck in tree above tiger cage climbs down after 5 days
APOPKA — For five days, workers at a Florida wildlife facility watched anxiously as a bear remained stuck in a tree, hanging precariously over a tiger enclosure.
A caretaker at Florida C.A.R.E. Foundation first discovered the 50-pound (23-kilogram) bear Saturday. The bear appeared to be terrified by the 300-pound (135-kilogram) and 400-pound (180-kilogram) cats below, unaware they were in cages.
On Wednesday, workers tried to help the bear by moving the tigers to another location. The cub descended several branches but was still in the tree Wednesday night.
When the workers returned the next morning, the bear was gone. Foundation director Christin Burford called it a Thanksgiving miracle, saying the animal seemed exhausted.
Burford told the Orlando Sentinel she received a “hundred calls a day” from callers concerned about the bear.