Police: Man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese
MIAMI GARDENS — An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, according to Miami Gardens Police. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief.
Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report.
Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter. The chief’s daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she didn’t give him the cream cheese.
“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt said. “It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”
The woman gave the man his cream cheese and he drove away. According to an arrest report, he said he grabbed the gun and put it in the air because it was falling out of his pocket, but denied threatening the woman.
The suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade; 1 dead
WILTON MANORS — A driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one man and seriously injuring another, authorities said.
The driver and the victims were a part of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus family, according to a statement reported by news outlets from the group’s president, Justin Knight.
“To my knowledge it was an accident. This was not an attack on the LGBTQ community,” Knight said in the statement. “We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said a driver of a pickup truck suddenly accelerated when he was told he was next in the parade, crashing into the victims, according to WSVN-TV.
Florida county closes government building after COVID deaths
BRADENTON — A Florida county shuttered its main administration building after several employees contracted COVID-19 and two people died, officials said.
Employees of the Manatee County Administration Building were ordered to leave Friday afternoon while the facility was disinfected and fogged.
Epidemiologists were onsite initiating contact tracing, according to a press release from county officials.
Manatee County officials did not say how many people contracted COVID, but County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said “individual employees in the IT department who were known to be fully vaccinated and who were in close proximity of those who were infected did not contract COVID-19,” according to a statement.
Hundreds of employees are believed to work in the building, which includes the state attorney’s office and an office for Republican Rep. Will Robinson of Bradenton. The building is set to re-open today. Face masks will still be optional for employees and visitors, although unvaccinated residents were encouraged to wear masks.
Hopes encouraged residents to get vaccinated on Twitter Friday.
“Preventative measures work. This should be a lesson to others out there: we still have a disease in this community and it appears to be impacting younger people and killing younger than we initially saw.”
Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Orlando
ORLANDO — Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday during a speech.
A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!” as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address.
“It’s great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority!” Pence said.
At least one of the hecklers was removed by security, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have been angry with Pence after the former vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. During the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, angry protesters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”