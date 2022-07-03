Officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida
PERRY, Fla. — A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida’s Gulf Coast, authorities said.
The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with her family when a 9-foot shark wrapped its jaws around the girl’s thigh, according to statement from her family.
The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother, who is a firefighter, managed to fight the shark off and pull the girl onto a stranger’s boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl’s leg to slow blood loss.
After she was brought to shore, the girl was airlifted about 60 miles to a hospital in Tallahassee, the state capital, officials said. Doctors told the family that the girl’s leg suffered extensive damage.
Officials didn’t immediately know what kind of shark bit the girl.
Toddler found dead in canal near Florida apartment complex
BRADENTON, Fla. — A toddler was found dead in a canal near a Florida apartment complex Friday morning, authorities said.
Someone called 911 to report what appeared to be a child in a canal near the Carlton Arms Apartments, Bradenton police said in a news release. The person pulled the child from the water and waited for rescue workers.
Investigators identified the child as a 2-year-old boy who lived at the nearby apartment complex. Officials said the cause of death appeared to be drowning, but a medical examiner will make an official determination.
Investigators said they were working with the child’s family to determine how the boy ended up in the canal. No criminal charges were immediately reported.