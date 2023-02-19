Center holds first public turtle release since 2021
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — There wasn’t a free patch of grass or a parking spot on the beach behind Loggerhead Marinelife Center Wednesday morning. Police officers directed the hundreds who traveled there to cram into spots and get down to the beach.
Why? They all wanted to watch Rocky, the Loggerhead sea turtle, crawl her way back into the ocean. And with some onlookers cheering and waving signs like fans at a football game and a few even shedding tears of joy, Rocky made her slow trek into the waves, a blue tracking device attached to her shell.
This was Loggerhead’s first turtle release open to the public since 2021.
Prior to the pandemic, the center, founded in 1983, released each year about 10 turtles it had cared for back into the wild. The releases also have raised awareness of turtle nesting on north county beaches.
Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankleWINTER PARK, Fla. — An 11-year-old Florida boy died just days after a sprained ankle led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection, family members said.
Jesse Brown, a fifth grader at Lakemont Elementary School in Winter Park, was injured while using a treadmill last month, his cousin, Megan Brown, told local news outlets. Winter Park is located just north of Orlando.
Megan Brown said the family noticed the boy’s leg was covered in reddish-purple bruises a few days after the accident and that the bruises were the first sign of strep-A. She said the bacteria entered his bloodstream and eventually shut down his organs. Jesse was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and died a few days after that, his cousin said.
“In my mind, I was in complete disbelief,” she told WOFL. “I was like, ‘He’ll be fine. This could never happen to our family.’”
“Jesse was kind and compassionate, looked out for others, adventurous, and truly an amazing friend and classmate,” the foundation said in a statement. “He also knew how to make the most of fun times with friends outside and lived life to the fullest with his BMX and dirt bike racing.”
Florida man sentenced in pile-up that killed 4ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Florida man who New Mexico authorities say drove recklessly before causing a pile-up that killed four people has been sentenced.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Thursday that 50-year-old Alexis Riego, of Merritt Island, Florida, received a sentence of five years and 10 months for the 2019 crash.
He will then serve three years of supervised release.
A federal jury convicted him in September of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Riego was driving a commercial vehicle on Sept. 7, 2019 when he crashed into a line of cars in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near the Laguna Pueblo, according to court documents. The crash caused a six-car pile-up. Besides the four fatalities, two others were injured.
Prosecutors say Riego was speeding and using his cellphone. They say Riego was video chatting at the time.