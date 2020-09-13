Tropical Storm Sally forms off south Florida, bound for Gulf
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off south Florida, becoming the earliest 18th-named storm on record in an Atlantic hurricane season as it headed toward the Gulf of Mexico amid signs of strengthening further.
Sally emerged from a tropical depression swirling off the tip of Florida, on a forecast track bound for the Gulf. It was expected to become a hurricane by late Monday that could threaten a wide swath of the northern Gulf coast early in the week. It becomes the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally would dump heavy rain around the Florida Keys and the southern and western parts of the state. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the coming days.
An Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane was scheduled to investigate the system later Saturday afternoon.
“Since the system will be traversing very warm waters and through a moist air mass with moderate vertical shear for the next few days, steady strengthening is anticipated,” forecasters wrote in their 2 p.m. EDT advisory.
Sally was located 35 miles south-southeast of Naples on Saturday afternoon, according to National Hurricane Center said. The system was moving to the west at 7 mph. A tropical storm watch is in effect from the Ochlockonee River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line.
The storm is currently expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to parts of Florida, with isolated totals up to 6 inches. Meteorologists warn of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast.
Widower sues dive boat company after wife’s death
PALM BEACH — A man is suing a dive boat charter company following an accident that left his wife dead.
According to the Palm Beach Post, Sean Flynn of Melbourne filed the suit against Florida Scuba Charters on Friday in U.S. District Court. His 37-year-old wife, Mollie Ghiz-Flynn, died during a dive trip in March.
Ghiz-Flynn and her husband had finished their first dive and were waved over to the boat. But, the suit alleges, the dive boat operator put the engines in reverse, and both divers were sucked under, with Ghiz-Flynn becoming entangled in the propellors.
Sean Flynn struggled to free his wife, and another diver and a crew member jumped into the water. They were able to pull Ghiz-Flynn free and bring her onto the boat.
Flynn “watched in horror the futile efforts to save his wife,” Miami lawyer Carol L. Finklehoffe wrote in the lawsuit.
A Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office report later concluded Ghiz-Flynn died of drowning and “chop wounds.” The report said investigators were told the boat was in rough current and a wave lifted the vessel and pushed Ghiz-Flynn underneath.
According to the lawsuit, March 29 marked only the second day — and just the third time — that Florida Scuba had operated the 32-year-old, 48-foot, twin-engine boat. In two dives on March 28, the lawsuit says, McCabe had mechanical trouble and, because he was new to the boat, had difficulty maneuvering it.
The owners of Florida Scuba Charters did not respond to the newspaper for comment.