After attacks, “huge” police presence at Florida Pride event
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even before a gunman opened fire Saturday at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Holloway said that officers in uniform and plainclothes would have a “huge presence” at the weekend celebrations.
Though there were no credible threats, St. Petersburg police officers were working with state and federal agencies to monitor intelligence and an emergency operations center was activated. A marine unit was monitoring the waterfront with jets-skis and boats, the police agency said in a statement.
“The Department will deploy extra resources, including monitoring downtown street cameras, video trailers, as well as Skywatch, the Police Department’s raised video platform,” the statement said.
Organizers expected Saturday’s parade to draw more than the 260,000 attendees who went to the parade in 2019.
Concerns over safety have grown in recent weeks.
A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
Earlier this month, 31 members of a white supremacist group, carrying riot gear, were arrested over accusations that they were plotting a major disruption at a Pride event in Idaho. Also this month, a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs during a Drag Queen Story Hour at a San Francisco Bay Area library.
With new owners, Florida Project motel dwellers must leave
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at a motel along a tourist strip not far from Walt Disney World that was used as the setting for the 2017 film “The Florida Project” were told that they must vacate on short notice because the complex has been sold to another owner.
Residents of the Magic Castle Inn & Suites were told last Monday that the hotel had been purchased and the new owners were forcing everyone out, local media reported. Because the Magic Castle was a motel, the new owners don’t have to follow the same eviction procedures that a landlord would for removing tenants from a rental apartment.
“Now I have to find a home and a job,” Heather Squires, who paid for her room by working at the motel, told the Orlando Sentinel. “That’s a lot to dump on someone in less than 24 hours.”
The lavender-painted hotel was the setting for the movie that, through the eyes of a young girl, told a story of poverty and resilience at the pay-by-the-week motel that was the home of last resort for people who couldn’t afford anywhere else to live.
About 15 people had been living at the hotel before the closure, said David Sarfati, who owned the hotel with his wife before it was sold.
Residents said they were given no warning about the motel’s pending closure, even though the owners had been supportive of them in the past.
“No warning at all, no severance package,” said Thomas Delgado, who also lived and worked at the motel. “Just, ‘Here’s your final paycheck and your vacation pay. Bye.’”
Sarfati said he too was surprised by the speed at which the new owners were moving. He said he had expected months to prepare for the transition and didn’t realize the new owners wanted residents out until trash containers showed up at the motel on Monday.
“When the dumpsters showed up, we knew there was something wrong,” Sarfati said.
A listing by Corcoran Premier Realty showed the property was under contract for $5.5 million, but a deed hadn’t yet cleared Osceola County property records.
Couple fatally shot at resort in domestic murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man and woman were found fatally shot Saturday at a hotel resort in central Florida’s tourist corridor in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide that started as a domestic dispute.
The middle-aged man and woman were found at The Fountains Resort on International Drive, which is a primary tourist corridor in Orlando.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told local news outlets that it appears the man shot the woman and then shot himself.
No further details were released Saturday afternoon.