Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 82F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 75F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.