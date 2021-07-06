Troopers: 14-year-old Florida girl dies in July 4 ATV crash
DADE CITY — A Florida teenager has died from injuries suffered when she fell from an all-terrain vehicle carrying four young girls, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The girls, ranging in age from 12 to 14, were riding the ATV on a road in Pasco County, near Withlacoochee River Park, troopers aid.
A 15-year-old girl was driving the ATV when her 14-year-old passenger fell from the vehicle onto the road, the report said.
She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. The driver and the two other passengers were not injured. Troopers said none of the girls wore helmets and the vehicle didn’t have seatbelts.
Under Florida law, anyone under age 16 must wear a helmet, including eye protection, while operating an all-terrain vehicle.
A year ago, another Fourth of July ATV crash claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Five other people, including children ages 2 and 4, were injured when the ATV being driven by the 7-year-old overturned in a grass field.
Chief: Officer fatally shot man who pointed gun at him
TAMPA — A police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him, officials said.
Police arrived at the scene near a Tampa warehouse around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police Chief Brian Dugan said during a late-night news conference.
The officers “identified the suspect,” who fled on foot, Dugan said. The officer chased after him and determined that the man had a weapon, Dugan said. Seconds later, the officer called out “shots fired” on his radio, the chief added.
Police said they don’t yet know whether the man fired at the officer.
The officer was wearing a body camera, which Dugan said will show “the suspect turn, point a firearm and walk toward the officer.”
He did not identify the suspect or the officer, who was not injured.
Dugan said officers began CPR at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The 33-year-old officer, who has been with the department for two years and as other law enforcement experience, has been placed on administrative leave.
He said investigators are trying to find out what caused the initial fight. The Florida Department of Law enforcement will investigate the shooting, Dugan said.
11 possible overdoses reported at Florida behavioral center
ORLANDO — Two adults and nine juveniles were taken to a hospital following possible overdoses at a behavioral center near Orlando, officials said.
Orange County Fire Rescue told news outlets that paramedics responded to a call about a girl possibly overdosing Sunday night at the Florida Behavioral Center.
They took her to a hospital and were called back a short time later to assist with 10 other people at the center, news outlets reported.
Officials said the patients had varying symptoms, so it was unclear if the cases were all connected.
All of the patients were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.