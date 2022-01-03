Florida man dies after exiting moving car on highway
TAMPA — A Florida man died early Saturday after exiting a moving car on a busy interstate highway near Tampa, authorities said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 25-year-old Pinellas Park man exited the car for unknown reasons on I-275 while it was traveling at highway speeds and was struck by passing vehicles. The man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The driver of the car, 38-year-old Toshia Lizette Caldwell, was arrested and jailed on charges of driving under the influence, authorities said. Court records did not list an attorney for Caldwell.
Vendors, adult visitors must wear masks in Broward schools
FORT LAUDERDALE — Vendors and all adult visitors will be required to wear face masks when visiting Broward County public school campuses, the school board decided Friday during an emergency hearing.
They also agreed that masks should continue to be optional for students, teachers and staff when they return from the holiday break today. A 5-3 vote in favor of the new policy followed a heated discussion.
Interim Superintendent Vicke Cartwright will have the power to change the policy if circumstances warrant, the board agreed.
The hearing was held amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests as the omicron variant has taken hold in Florida and across the nation.
While some board members questioned whether it was effective to only require adults to wear masks while facial coverings remained optional for students. Others sought to have a mask mandate for everyone despite a state law that bans mask requirements for students. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for policies that allow parental choice.
On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools decided that starting today, all employees, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at schools and facilities.
Students will be strongly encouraged to wear them. Face coverings also will be required for spectators at all school sporting events under the policy announced Thursday.
Miami-Dade and Broward are the largest school districts in Florida and among the largest in the country.
And in Fort Myers, the School District of Lee County said starting Monday it will implement COVID-19 protocols because of the high levels of transmission. Those protocols include physical distancing markers, canceling all field trips, no use of hallway lockers and a strong recommendation that everyone where face masks.
8-year-old Tennessee girl killed in crash on I-75 in Florida
FORT MYERS — An 8-year-old girl from Tennessee was killed early Friday when a 30-year-old driver slammed into traffic on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida, officials said.
The little girl was riding in a sports utility vehicle that was knocked into an empty gas tanker in front of it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 5-year-old girl was critically injured in the crash.
The SUV’s driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old male passenger were also seriously injured in the crash, troopers said. The family is from Nashville, Tennessee, the report said.
The driver that crashed into the SUV was also seriously injured.
They were all taken to a hospital in Fort Myers, the report said.
Troopers did not list the names of the victims.
An investigation is continuing.
2 killed when train hits car going around crossing gate
AVENTURA — Two people died when a higher speed commuter train hit their car as the driver tried to make it around the crossing gate, police said.
The crossing gate’s lights were flashing and bells were ringing to signal an approaching train on Thursday morning when the car tried to make it through, police and Brightline train officials said.
The blue Toyota was left mangled on the other side of the street after the crash.
Officials said no one on the train was injured.
“This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train,” Brightline said in a statement.
Caesar Tavares, who lives nearby in Aventura, told WSVN he heard the crash.
“I knew right away the train hit somebody because it was real loud. The car was rolling. Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Then all of a sudden it stopped,” he said.
Tavares told the television station that he frequently sees people trying to get around the gates.
“The train comes here every 15 minutes and people are always stopping on the tracks,” he said. “I knew it was bound to happen.”
The trains only recently started running again after being shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
A man who was walking on the tracks in North Miami Beach died when he was struck by a Brightline train earlier this month. It was at least the 49th involving a Brightline train since the Miami to West Palm Beach line launched in mid-2017.
An Associated Press examination of federal records shows that Brightline has more fatalities per mile than any U.S. railroad, one about every 31,000 miles. Since 2018, an average of about 1,200 people are fatally struck by trains annually in the United States.