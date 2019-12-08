Woman gets 15 years for DUI crash that killed jail guard
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that left an off-duty corrections officer dead.
Kim Michelle Johnston, 46, pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter in October in St. Johns County court, the Florida Times-Union reported.
Cathy Adams, 43, and her husband were heading home to Jacksonville on Interstate 95 after a state championship high school football game last December when Johnston’s car collided with their SUV, authorities said.
The couple’s vehicle swerved across multiple lanes and overturned. Cathy Adams died, while her husband was hospitalized in critical condition. His teenage son and daughter suffered minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No injuries were reported for Johnston.
Johnston’s blood-alcohol level was 0.126 percent, troopers reported. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.
Adams and her husband, a police officer, both worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Brinks driver and Samaritan shot during botched ATM robbery
BRANDON — Florida authorities were searching Friday for a man after a botched ATM robbery left two people wounded by gunfire east of Tampa.
Deputies swarmed a Brandon apartment complex about a mile from the shooting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. They believed the robbery suspect was holed up there but didn’t find him after several hours.
Shots were fired during a scuffle outside a credit union between a Brinks security driver and the would-be robber, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference. A man authorities described as a good Samaritan was also shot as he came to the aid of the driver.
Chronister said both men were rushed to the hospital, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Sheriff Chronister said the Brinks driver was attempting to reload money into the cash machine at GTE Financial when he was approached from behind by an assailant. A scuffle ensued, and shots were fired.
When the Samaritan saw the commotion, he bolted from his car to help fight off the assailant but was also shot, the sheriff said.
Several schools went on lock-down, Chronister said, but did so independently.
Deputies were trying to determine whether the suspect is the same suspect linked to multiple bank robberies throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Man killed by FedEx truck after exiting bus
JACKSONVILLE — A man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck Thursday night after exiting a commuter bus in Florida, authorities said.
The man had just gotten off the bus on Jacksonville’s Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jocelyn Wells said during a news conference. The man walked in front of the bus to cross the road and was hit by the delivery truck.
The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was crossing the street mid-block, Wells said.
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus remained at the scene, while another bus was brought in to take the passengers to the destinations. No charges were immediately reported.
Wells wanted to remind the public about the importance of pedestrian safety.
“Make sure that the traffic is clear before crossing,” Wells said. “Once you get off of the bus, I would wait until the bus takes off so that you have a clear sight of what’s coming. More so than anything else, cross at a red light.”
Man faces possible death sentence for wife’s murder
NAPLES — A Florida man faces a possible death sentence for arranging his wife’s murder.
A Lee County jury found Mark Sievers, 51, guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Naples Daily News reported. Jurors will return Tuesday for the penalty phase, where they will recommend life in prison or execution. Florida law requires a unanimous decision for the death penalty.
Dr. Teresa Sievers was found dead at her Bonita Springs home from an apparent hammer attack in June 2015, authorities said.
Mark Sievers recruited two Missouri men, Curtis Wayne Wright Jr., 51, and and Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 29, to kill his wife, prosecutors said. Sievers and Wright had been childhood friends in Missouri.
Wright and Rodgers killed Teresa Sievers with hammers after she returned home alone from a family vacation, prosecutors said. Mark Sievers was still on vacation with the couple’s two daughters and his wife’s family when the slaying occurred.
Wright previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year sentence. He testified at Rodgers’ October trial that the Sievers were having marriage problems, and Mark Sievers feared losing his daughters. Rodgers was convicted of second-degree murder and faces a possible life sentence.
Prosecutors said Mark Sievers was also motivated in part by large life insurance policies on his wife.