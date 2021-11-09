Small fire set at Pulse nightclub memorial
ORLANDO — Some banners were burned at a temporary memorial honoring the 49 victims who died in a massacre at a Florida gay nightclub five years ago, and the foundation that runs it is seeking the public’s help in catching the vandal.
The onePulse Foundation over the weekend released security video on its Facebook page showing a man in a wheelchair setting fire to an outdoor wall on which banners, photos, messages and flowers are posted in memory of the victims who died at the Pulse nightclub.
The foundation asked the public to notify the police if they recognized the man in the video. The incident took place on Oct. 12, according to the foundation.
Gunman Omar Mateen killed the 49 victims at the nightclub during a three-hour standoff with law enforcement on June 12, 2016. He eventually was killed by SWAT team members. Mateen pledged fealty to the Islamic State group in talks with hostage negotiators and 911 operators during the standoff.
At the time, the Pulse massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. However, another mass shooting the next year along the Las Vegas Strip became the deadliest when 58 people were killed.
Pulse owner Barbara Poma has established a nonprofit with a goal of opening a permanent memorial and museum in the nightclub’s neighborhood.
Man fires into car, hits child after gas station argument
SEFFNER — Florida authorities were looking for a man they say shot at another vehicle Saturday, striking a child in the leg.
The suspect followed another customer after getting into a argument at a gas station, pulled up beside him and then shot into his vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
The department didn’t release the age of the child, but said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
It later identified the suspect as Jontavius Laquan Shaeron Monroe, 33, of Tampa. The sheriff’s office said Monroe has eight prior felony convictions. He is currently on probation, according to the Department of Corrections website.
Investigators were still searching for Monroe on Sunday. He faces charges of aggravated battery, attempted first degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into a vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“A verbal dispute between two grown men should never end with a child being shot, and I pray for the child’s quick recover,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Star of “Dolphin Tale” movies falls ill at Florida aquarium
CLEARWATER — The prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, officials said.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a news release on Sunday that staff members noticed on Nov. 1 that Winter was not eating and was acting abnormally. Initial bloodwork showed the possible infection.
The aquarium’s care team is monitoring the 16-year-old dolphin’s condition around the clock, the news release said. She is in the aquarium’s center pool, which does not have public underwater viewing. Visitors to the aquarium may see Winter from above the water on the third floor terrace.
“Her story of survival has inspired millions of people around the world, and she continues to show a strong, determined, and fighting spirit,” the news release said. “Our dedicated staff will continue to keep a close watch on her through this healing process and provide her with the highest quality of care.”
Winter was just two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. “Dolphin Tale,” which was released in 2011, chronicled Winter’s recovery and her journey using a prosthetic tail.
Three years later, “Dolphin Tale 2” also starred Hope, another rescued Dolphin cared for by the Clearwater aquarium.
Aquarium officials said no other animals or marine life at the facility have shown signs of illness.