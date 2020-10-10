Man uses CPR to revive 2-year-old boy pulled from pond
FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A man who was walking down a South Florida street jumped into action on Wednesday evening when he heard screams and saw a toddler lying motionless on the grass.
David Bain began performing CPR, a technique he’d learned in high school, on the 2-year-old boy who had just been pulled from a neighborhood pond.
“I just gave him CPR, he was spitting up water, whatever he was eating and then he opened his eyes and then that is when the police came,” Bain told Miami television station WPLG.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the station reported.
The boy had been outside and relatives and neighbors thought he’d gone back inside his house near Fort Lauderdale, the station reported.
Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene late into Wednesday night trying to figure out how the child ended up face-down in the pond.
Relatives couldn’t find the boy and neighbors began searching for him. Neighbor Terryann Buchanan told WPLG that her father saw a slipper in the water. He pulled the child from the pond and began CPR.
That’s when Bain happened by and took over CPR on the boy.
“It is a kid man, you don’t ever want to see nobody like that,” Bain said.
4 days after schools reopened, Miami student tests positive
MIAMI (AP) — Four days after sending the first wave of students back to brick-and-mortar classrooms in a staggered reopening, the Miami-Dade County school district announced its first case of a student testing positive for COVID-19.
The district said in a news release sent Thursday morning that a student at William H. Lehman Elementary in Kendall will remain at home until the county’s health department provides clearance for a return to school.
Everyone identified as having come into close contact with the student has been notified and will also remain at home until cleared by health officials, the release said.
School officials said the student’s movements were limited, but the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early Thursday, according to district protocols.
“The school community has been sent a notification about the case,” the release said.
Officials did not disclose the student’s age, how long the student had been in school or how many people were asked to quarantine.
Miami-Dade County has the nation’s fourth largest school district, with 345,000 students and more than 40,000 employees. The district opened schools Monday in a phased reopening that continues through Friday. Neighboring Broward County will begin a similar staggered reopening of schools Friday.
South Florida was the state’s hardest hit region during the pandemic and is the last in the state to return to brick-and-mortar schools. Parents who chose to continue with remote learning for their children have been allowed to do so.
Principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired
WEST PALM BEACH (AP) — A Florida high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” was rehired after a recommendation by an administrative law judge.
The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson and give him $152,000 in back pay, the Palm Beach Post reported.
“If we rehire Dr. Latson, it is going be a stain on this school district that will never go away,” said Karen Brill, the board’s only Jewish member.
Board member Chuck Shaw, who voted to fire Latson last year, said he was voting to rehire him to avoid a costly court battle, the Post reported. He said it was unfortunate Latson’s comments had damaged the public schools’ image, but he blamed the situation primarily on the news media, which he said “took over this entire conversation before the superintendent had an opportunity to even begin to address this.”
The board made it clear it was reluctant to reinstate Latson, saying the judge’s recommended order gave them little leeway. Refusal to rehire him could lead to a lawsuit and a costly court battle. The district has already spent more than $106,000 defending Latson’s termination in administrative court.
Board members said district officials assured them that Latson would not work on a school campus, but would be placed in the district’s assessment department as a “principal on assignment.”
Superintendent Donald Fennoy had recommended earlier that the board take the action.
The board voted 5-2 last last October to fire Latson on grounds of “ethical misconduct” and “failure to carry out job responsibilities.” The official justification for his termination was failure to return messages from school district officials in the days after his comments made international news.
Latson appealed the termination in state administrative court. A judge sided with him in August, ruling that while his actions merited punishment, they were not serious enough to establish “just cause” for termination.